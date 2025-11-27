Yurachek: CFP won’t penalize Ole Miss for Kiffin departure without proof

OXFORD, Miss. — As speculation grows around whether Lane Kiffin will leave the Ole Miss Rebels for another job, the chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, Hunter Yurachek, pushed back on the idea that a coaching change would automatically hurt the Rebels’ chances this season.

During Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings broadcast, Ole Miss slipped one spot to No. 7, as Yurachek jokingly used the “six-seven” phrase whether Kiffin’s rumored departure played a role. Yurachek replied with a straight-forward line: the committee does not “look ahead” nor make decisions based on what might happen.

He said there is no “data point” indicating how Ole Miss would perform without the head coach. “We’ll take care of that when it happens,” Yurachek said.

No Punishment Without Precedent

Yurachek’s answer underscores a key principle that the CFP committee prefers to base its evaluations on what teams have done without entertaining hypotheticals.

The committee’s protocol does allow for adjustments when a team loses a key coach or player, but only when the situation actually occurs. As of now, that hasn’t happened.

That procedural approach follows precedent, especially when similar situations arose in previous seasons such as injuries like Florida State and quarterback Jordan Travis in 2024.

The committee has sometimes adjusted placements based on verified developments, but never on a speculative roster or coaching change.

What the Timing Means for Ole Miss

The comments come at a volatile moment. Kiffin’s name has been heavily linked with high-profile jobs at other SEC programs and rumors suggest that doorbuster contract offers are circulating from LSU and Florida.

Despite all the outside noise, Ole Miss remains in strong position at 10–1 on the season, , with a shot at the SEC Championship Game if it comes away clean against archrival Mississippi State Friday night in the Egg Bowl.

If the Rebels win and maintain peak performance, they may still earn a playoff spot, regardless of what happens with Kiffin.

In that sense, Yurachek’s stance could provide stability during a turbulent moment. It means the Rebels don’t have to count on turmoil to hurt them, but only their performance on the field matters, at least for now.

Outside Voices Weigh In

Not everyone agrees a coaching exit would be harmless as Some analysts argue that once a coach departs, team chemistry, play-calling consistency, and staff coordination become uncertain.

Any and all factors surrounding the program can impact not only the outcome of a CFP bid, but the noise can certainly impact the product if Kiffin does leave.

ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit recently suggested that if Kiffin leaves, perhaps the decision of who coaches the Rebels into the postseason should rest with the players given the uncertainty.

For now, though, the committee’s message is simple: no decision, no penalty.

While that might pull up some bad memories for the past for Florida State’s former players and fanbase, the criteria for insertion into the 12-team playoff might’ve evolved over time.