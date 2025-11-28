Kiffin’s Egg Bowl win sets up major decision as LSU pursuit intensifies

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Ole Miss handled Mississippi State 38–19 on Friday night, finishing 11–1 and strengthening its positioning in the expanded College Football Playoff picture.

But the game itself was only the first chapter of what Rebel fans will worry about this weekend.

The bigger storyline sits squarely on the shoulders of Lane Kiffin, who must now decide whether LSU’s escalating pursuit represents his next step — especially after Florida informed candidates Friday morning that it was moving in a different direction.

The Rebels delivered the kind of steady road performance that has defined their season. Ole Miss was balanced, efficient, and prepared in all phases.

Yet even as the Rebels controlled the rivalry matchup, speculation surrounding Kiffin’s future gained more traction than anything that happened between the lines.

Kiffin has rebuilt Ole Miss into one of the nation’s most consistently dangerous offenses while shaping the roster through a combination of player development and portal strategy.

But LSU’s interest is not subtle, and with the Tigers’ search now narrowing, the decision in front of him carries national consequences. The move would shift the SEC landscape in a year when the playoff format has opened new pathways for programs capable of climbing quickly.

The win at Mississippi State showed why Kiffin’s stock remains so high. His team didn’t flinch in one of the most emotional environments in the SEC.

The offense controlled the pace, the defense settled in, and Ole Miss played the kind of road game that coaches value at this time of year — physical, patient, and confident.

Still, even in the postgame buzz, it was impossible to ignore that the next major headline may not be about the scoreboard.

Rebels offense shows why it travels in any era

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continued his breakout season with the kind of performance that makes coordinators reconsider their approach.

He completed 23-of-34 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns, adding timely runs that extended drives and kept the Bulldogs off balance. Chambliss has been a key to Ole Miss’ rise from fringe contender to legitimate playoff presence.

Wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling hauled in two touchdown catches on just four receptions, finding gaps in Mississippi State’s secondary and flashing the chemistry he has built with Chambliss. His production in big moments has been a constant throughout the season.

Running back Kewan Lacy delivered the ground balance Ole Miss needed. His 143 yards on 27 carries were a reminder that the Rebels do not rely solely on the big play.

They can grind out possessions as well as anyone in the conference, and Lacy’s late touchdown was the exclamation point on a night of consistent push from the offensive line.

Ole Miss crossed the 500-yard threshold again, averaging more than 7 yards per play and producing explosive moments that separated them from Mississippi State.

It was the kind of offensive output that shows why Kiffin’s brand remains attractive in a sport where efficiency and tempo matter more each season.

Mississippi State, though undermanned, found competitive edges. But the Rebels’ structure and adaptability on offense held steady throughout the night.

Mississippi State finds a spark for the future

If there was a silver lining for Mississippi State in the defeat, it came from freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Making his first career start, Taylor threw for more than 170 yards and ran for 173 more on 20 rushing attempts, scoring twice on the ground.

His competitiveness and speed immediately changed the rhythm of the game.

Taylor’s mobility forced Ole Miss to make adjustments it did not expect to need.

He extended plays with his legs, turned broken situations into chunk gains, and displayed poise beyond his experience level.

For a Mississippi State team searching for identity after a difficult stretch, Taylor’s emergence offers optimism heading into the offseason.

Ole Miss adapted defensively as the game progressed. Tackling improved, run fits tightened, and the Rebels limited the late-game explosive plays that Mississippi State relied on to stay within reach.

It was not a flawless defensive effort, but it was one that helped secure control of the rivalry matchup as momentum swung.

Still, the storyline that overshadowed even Taylor’s breakout night was the coaching question hovering over the visiting sideline.

National spotlight shifts to Kiffin and LSU

With the regular season complete, the coaching carousel now turns toward its most pivotal storyline: whether Lane Kiffin remains at Ole Miss or accepts LSU’s offer.

Florida stepping away Friday morning clarified the search landscape. LSU has zeroed in on Kiffin, and its pitch offers a blend of resources, regional talent, and institutional commitment that few coaches easily dismiss.

Kiffin has elevated Ole Miss into a stable, nationally relevant program, something that holds significant weight now that the 12-team playoff rewards consistent performance across conferences.

His offense fits the modern game. His roster management has kept Ole Miss competitive every season. And his approach appeals to recruits looking for creativity and opportunity.

But LSU is considered one of the nation’s destination jobs — a program that has won national titles under multiple coaches and sits in one of the richest recruiting territories in the country.

When LSU decides its next coach, it expects immediate contention. That is the challenge — and the opportunity — Kiffin must consider.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, has momentum, a returning core, and the possibility of hosting a playoff game.

The Rebels have never been in a better position to sustain national relevance. Whether Kiffin stays or goes will shape how long that window remains open.

His decision now becomes one of the biggest questions in college football.

Key takeaways