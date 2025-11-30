Ole Miss team meeting about coaching changes lands on social media

There have been lots of reports today about the events at the Manning Center in Oxford today.

Some have been accurate, while others haven’t been as accurate.

One report, from On3’s Pete Nakos, we saw before the 1 p.m. team meeting was that players’ were being required to turn in their phones before going into the team meeting.

Ole Miss is requiring players to turn in phones heading into team meeting, a source tells @On3sports. https://t.co/rlwe0WBrC6 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 30, 2025

It wasn’t a surprise, but was disappointing because the content of the meeting would be of high interest to Ole Miss fans.

Dammit. Somebody sneak one in! https://t.co/mAz6Ae6sq2 — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) November 30, 2025

Apparently Ole Miss didn’t get all of the phones turned in before the meeting started. Because a video of the meeting has surfaced on the site formerly known as Twitter.

You can see the video below, but it certainly sounds authentic and matches with other reports of players’ having a celebratory reaction to Pete Golding being named the head coach.

The video doesn’t show much, but you can hear Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter introduce Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce, who gives a short speech. At the end you can hear Carter tell the team Golding was named the permanent head coach.

There’s nothing Earth-shattering in the video and Lane Kiffin’s name wasn’t mentioned, but it is an inside look into a process that’s been mostly behind closed doors.