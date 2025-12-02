Ole Miss sets sights on LSU WR commit Kervin Johnson

OXFORD, Miss. — New Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding made an early recruiting push on Monday, extending an offer to Tioga (Miss.) wide receiver Kervin Johnson, an LSU commit in the 2026 class.

The move comes as the Rebels look at their future depth at the position and search for help following recent roster shifts.

Johnson, a senior standout in Louisiana, has been committed to the Tigers since October. He pledged to LSU after receiving offers from then-head coach Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

Johnson’s senior season strengthened his profile, as he became one of the top playmakers in his area. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver totaled 61 catches for 1,350 yards and 16 touchdowns, showing consistent production against top competition.

Before deciding on LSU, Johnson weighed offers from Louisiana Tech and McNeese State. Kelly and Hankton believed he could develop into a reliable option in the Tigers’ offense, and both supported bringing him into the class.

Now, as Ole Miss studies potential additions, Johnson has emerged as a possible target for Golding’s first full recruiting cycle in Oxford.

Golding’s interest signals that Ole Miss may look to strengthen the perimeter in its passing game.

Johnson’s combination of size, reach and strength in contested-catch situations gives him a profile the Rebels have been seeking as they prepare for future roster changes.

Rebels respond to recent decommitments

Johnson received his Ole Miss offer on the same day the Rebels lost a pledged wide receiver.

Folsom (Calif.) prospect Jameson Powell backed away from his commitment Monday, choosing to reopen his recruitment.

Powell, a three-star talent, had been one of Ole Miss’ receiver additions but will now explore other options.

The Rebels also saw another pass-catcher, Corey Barber of Clay-Chalkville (Ala.), reopen his recruitment earlier.

The combined departures left Ole Miss with fewer options in its next signing class, increasing the importance of finding replacements.

Johnson’s skill set could help fill that gap if the Rebels continue to pursue him.

Several veteran receivers are expected to move on after the season as well.

De’Zhaun Stribling is preparing for the next chapter of his career, and Cayden Lee has the option to enter the NFL draft.

With experience leaving the roster, Ole Miss is seeking depth and competition for future seasons.

Why Johnson fits Ole Miss’ needs

Golding is also replacing wide receivers coach George McDonald, adding more transition inside the program.

With the position group shifting, Ole Miss has evaluated wideouts who can bring different traits to its offense.

Johnson fits that description. His frame gives him an advantage on the outside, where he can use his size to win matchups against smaller defensive backs.

His productive senior season showed he can produce big plays and sustain drives, something the Rebels hope to add more of.

If Ole Miss pushes to bring him into the class, Johnson could give the program a big-bodied boundary receiver with the potential to contribute early.

His style matches what the Rebels are preparing to emphasize as they reshape their receiver group.

Could Ole Miss make signing-day push?

The next question is whether Golding and his staff will attempt to flip Johnson before signing day. Johnson has not publicly indicated whether he is reconsidering his LSU commitment.

However, the timing of the offer and the current needs in Oxford make him a logical candidate for further evaluation.

Johnson continues to gain attention from high school football accounts and recruiting observers online, keeping his name active across the region.

As Ole Miss resets its recruiting board, his production and physical tools keep him in the conversation.

Golding’s early actions show he is willing to pursue committed players if they fit what the Rebels want to build.

Whether that effort leads to a signing-day decision will depend on how both sides approach the final stages of the cycle.

Key takeaways