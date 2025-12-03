Ole Miss football National Signing Day tracker

One of the biggest reasons why the Ole Miss coaching change took place when it did was because of today, National Signing Day.

Wednesday is the start of the national early signing period, but teams sign a vast majority of their high school recruits today.

The biggest question for Ole Miss is who will keep the commitment and sign with the Rebels and who will make a chance because Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU.

Bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll update this throughout the day as more signees are announced.

11 a.m. Update

There’s still a lot more names expected to sign with Ole Miss and the impact of Kiffin’s departure isn’t have a huge impact.

It’s still having an impact, though. Three recruits committed to Ole Miss have signed with LSU. That includes WR Corey Barber, TE JC Anderson and OL Ryan Miret.

The Rebels lost out on edge Micah Nickerson, who signed with Mississippi State. Perhaps the biggest surprise (the bad kind) is S Jett Goldsberry signing with Purdue.

Based on your preference in recruiting services, the Rebels could have a top 25 signing class. Rivals (On3) has Ole Miss ranked No. 24 and 247Sports has it ranked No. 31.

Here’s who has signed LOIs to join the Rebels next season:

2026 Ole Miss Signing Class

Current total (10:30 a.m.): 13 (5 offense, 8 defense)

(Player bios are courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics)

Craig Tutt, S

5-foot-10, 180 lbs., Oakland HS (Christiana, Tenn.)

Ranked as a consensus four-star prospect by all major national recruiting services

Rated a top-10 prospect in the state of Tennessee by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, sitting as high as No. 7 by Rivals

Ranked a top-20 safety in the country by Rivals and ESPN, checking in as high as No. 7 by Rivals

Recorded over 150 total tackles each varsity season at Oakland, along with seven sacks, five interceptions and 22 pass deflections

Excelled on both sides of the ball, rushing for over 2,000 yards in his high school career

Has 36 receptions, resulting in four touchdowns and 567 yards

Has recorded 47 total touchdowns in high school, ranging from rushing, receiving, interceptions, and both punt and kick returns

Helped lead Oakland to reclaim the Tennessee Class 6A State Championship in 2024 and looks to help it repeat later this season

Coached by Kevin Creasy

Chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Indiana, among others

Ant Davis, LB

6-foot-1, 205 lbs., Grayson HS (Stockbridge, Ga.)

Ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals

Rated the No. 22 linebacker prospect in the country by ESPN

Ranked as a top-45 recruit in the state of Georgia by ESPN and Rivals, checking in as high as No.35 by Rivals

Tabbed as the No. 298 ranked prospect in the ESPN 300 rankings

Tallied 50 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 2 sacks his senior season

Recorded 212 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and two interceptions over his high school career

Helped guide Grayson to a 47-8 record over four seasons.

Led Grayson to a 14-1 record and a 7A State Championship in 2024

Coached by Santavious Bryant

Chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Michigan and Auburn among others

Kane Mankins, OL

6-foot-4, 245 lbs., Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.)

Played tackle and defensive end in high school

On defense in his varsity career, tallied 168 total tackles, 21.0 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 45 QB hurries, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery

Had 75 tackles apiece across his junior and senior seasons, which included 11.0 TFL and 3.5 sacks as a senior in 2025 and 8.0 TFL with 6.0 sacks as a junior in 2024

Earned league All-Star and Lineman of the Year honors in 2024

Son of seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Logan Mankins

Older brother, Case, is a defensive lineman at Rhode Island

Coached by Bryan Pinabell

Chose Ole Miss over Arkansas State and Akron, among others

Jayden Curtis, DE

6-foot-3, 260 lbs., St. Martin (Perkinston, Miss.)

Unanimous three-star prospect

Ranked as a top-100 defensive lineman nationally and a top-25 player overall in Mississippi by both Rivals and 247

Rivals’ No. 76 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 23 player in Mississippi

In three varsity seasons tallied 147 total tackles, 32.0 TFL, 9.0 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble

Named to the 2025 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football roster

As a senior in 2025, 20 of his 60 total tackles went for a loss

Finished junior season in 2024 with 52 tackles (15 TFL), six sacks and one INT

Father Dwayne Curtis played basketball at Ole Miss from 2005-08, named to 2024 SEC Legends Class

Coached by Woody Cagnolatti

Chose Ole Miss over Tulane, Memphis and UCF among others

Landon Barnes, DE

6-foot-4, 240 lbs., Duncanville HS (Red Oak, Texas)

Unanimous four-star prospect by all major national recruiting services

Ranked as high as No. 100 nationally by Rivals, among the top-35 players overall in Texas by all major services

Consensus top-30 edge defender, ranked as high as No. 14 edge by Rivals

Member of ESPN 300, coming in at No. 266

In varsity career, tallied 82 total tackles, 33.5 TFL, 13.0 sacks, 31 QB hurries, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

As a senior in 2025, had 21.0 TFL and 9.0 sacks alongside 23 pressures

Helped Duncanville reach the Texas 6A D-I state semifinals as a junior in 2024

Coached by Reginald Samples

Coached by Reginald Samples Chose Ole Miss over offers from Texas, Ohio State and LSU among others

Victor Lincoln Jr., CB

6-foot-0, 165 lbs., Duncanville HS (Lancaster, Texas)

Unanimous three-star prospect by all major outlets

Ranked as Rivals’ No. 65 cornerback in the nation

Had 24 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 10 passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble as a senior in 2025

As a junior, notched 30 tackles and 16 pass breakups

Also runs track, competing individually in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and taking part on 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400-meter relays

Coached by Reginald Samples

Chose Ole Miss over Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Kansas State among others

Kervin Johnson Jr., WR

6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Tioga (Tioga, La.)

Ranked as a consensus three-star prospect by all major national recruiting services

Rated the No. 70 wide receiver prospect in the country by 247Sports

Ranked as a top-25 recruit in the state of Louisiana by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, checking in as high as No. 16 by 247Sports

Led Tioga to a 9-3 record his senior season

Finished third in the Louisiana 4A triple jump finals in 2023

Coached by Justin Tarver

Chose Ole Miss over LSU, Louisiana Tech and Grambling State among others

Ja’Michael Garrett, LB

6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Central (Baton Rouge, La.)

Ranked as high as a four-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports

A top-20 recruit in Louisiana according to all major national recruiting services, sitting as high as No. 7 according to ESPN

No. 15 linebacker prospect in the country according to ESPN

Listed on ESPN’s top 200 Recruit Leaderboard

Recorded 91 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception for 99 yards as a junior at Gulf Shores High School

As a sophomore, picked up 87 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a pick six, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries

Coached by Emile B Sid Edwards at Central and Tyler Head at Gulf Shores

Chose Ole Miss over LSU, Clemson, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and USC, among others

Nascar McCoy, S

6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Buford (Atlanta, Ga.)

Ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN

Rated the No. 28 defensive back prospect in the country by ESPN

Ranked as a top-65 recruit in the state of Georgia by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, checking in as high as No. 42 by ESPN

Tallied 21 tackles and four tackles for loss his senior season

Recorded 59 tackles and seven tackles for loss over his high school career

Coached by Bryant Appling

Chose Ole Miss over Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State among others

Rees Wise, QB

6-foot-0, 210 lbs., Austin Westlake HS (Austin, Texas)

Unanimous three-star prospect and top-60 quarterback by both Rivals and 247Sports

Ranked as high as the No. 33 QB nationally by ESPN

6,443 yards and 58 TD passing, 1,197 yards and 35 TD rushing in varsity career

Career-best 2,598 yards and 23 TD passing as a junior in 2024

2023 Texas District 26-6A Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after throwing for 1,877 yards and 21 TD

Coached by Tony Salazar

Chose Ole Miss over Arizona, SMU and Houston among others

Dorian Barney, CB

6-foot-0, 170 lbs., Carrollton HS (Carrollton, Ga.)

Ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN

Rated a top-20 cornerback in the country by ESPN, placing at No. 18

Rated top-50 in the country by Rivals and 247Sports

A consensus top-50 recruit in the state of Georgia by all major national recruiting services

MaxPreps All American

Had eight interceptions as a freshman, the 74th most nationally that season

Recorded 27 solo tackles as a freshman, totaling 32 for the season

Coached by Joey King

Chose Ole Miss over Michigan, Alabama and Georgia Tech among others

Ja’Michael Jones RB

5-foot-11, 200 lbs., Pike Road HS (Montgomery, Ala.)

Ranked as a consensus three-star prospect by all major national recruiting services

Rated the No. 39 running back prospect in the country by 247Sports and ESPN

Ranked as a top-35 recruit in the state of Alabama by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, checking in as high as No. 25 by 247Sports

Tallied 136 carries for 773 yards and six touchdowns his senior season

Ran for over 4,000 yards and 53 touchdowns over his high school career

Coached by Granger Shook

Chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn among others

Emanuel Faulkner, OL