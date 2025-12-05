SEC sweeps men and women challenge against ACC

A year ago, the SEC made history sending the most teams to the men and women NCAA Tournaments.

That followed a dominant showing by SEC teams in last season’s ACC/SEC Challenge. The SEC men dominated 14-2, and the women won 10-6.

If history repeats itself, the SEC is in for another historic season.

The SEC women dominated their ACC foes, 13-3, while the SEC men won 9-7.

No. 13 Ole Miss women had one of the most exciting games of the challenge, rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat No. 18 Notre Dame. While the Ole Miss men lost to Miami in a way that resulted in the team’s effort being questioned.

Overall, it was a great showing on the women’s side. The men’s took a step back, but repeating a 14-2 challenge win was almost impossible to do.

But as some national college basketball writers have pointed out, not all wins are created equal. The ACC’s good teams played good, while the SEC is entering the weekend with more questions about who’s in the top tier of teams in the conference.

ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge Results

No. 4 Duke 67, No. 14 Florida 66

Syracuse 62, No. 13 Tennessee 60

No. 17 North Carolina 67, No. 18 Kentucky 64

Virginia Tech 86, South Carolina 83

Oklahoma 86, Wake Forest 68

Texas A&M 81, Pitt 73

Miami 75, Ole Miss 66

Georgia 107, Florida State 73

Notre Dame 76, Missouri 71

No. 23 Arkansas 89, No. 6 Louisville 80

No. 12 Alabama 90, Clemson 84

No. 16 Vanderbilt 88, SMU 69

No. 24 Auburn 83, NC State 73

LSU 78, Boston College 69

Virginia 88, Texas 69

Mississippi State 85, Georgia Tech 73

Final: SEC 9, ACC 7

ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge Results