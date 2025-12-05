SEC sweeps men and women challenge against ACC

A year ago, the SEC made history sending the most teams to the men and women NCAA Tournaments.
That followed a dominant showing by SEC teams in last season’s ACC/SEC Challenge. The SEC men dominated 14-2, and the women won 10-6.
If history repeats itself, the SEC is in for another historic season.
The SEC women dominated their ACC foes, 13-3, while the SEC men won 9-7.
No. 13 Ole Miss women had one of the most exciting games of the challenge, rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat No. 18 Notre Dame. While the Ole Miss men lost to Miami in a way that resulted in the team’s effort being questioned.
Overall, it was a great showing on the women’s side. The men’s took a step back, but repeating a 14-2 challenge win was almost impossible to do.
But as some national college basketball writers have pointed out, not all wins are created equal. The ACC’s good teams played good, while the SEC is entering the weekend with more questions about who’s in the top tier of teams in the conference.
ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge Results
- No. 4 Duke 67, No. 14 Florida 66
- Syracuse 62, No. 13 Tennessee 60
- No. 17 North Carolina 67, No. 18 Kentucky 64
- Virginia Tech 86, South Carolina 83
- Oklahoma 86, Wake Forest 68
- Texas A&M 81, Pitt 73
- Miami 75, Ole Miss 66
- Georgia 107, Florida State 73
- Notre Dame 76, Missouri 71
- No. 23 Arkansas 89, No. 6 Louisville 80
- No. 12 Alabama 90, Clemson 84
- No. 16 Vanderbilt 88, SMU 69
- No. 24 Auburn 83, NC State 73
- LSU 78, Boston College 69
- Virginia 88, Texas 69
- Mississippi State 85, Georgia Tech 73
- Final: SEC 9, ACC 7
ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge Results
- No. 9 Oklahoma 103, NC State 98 (OT)
- No. 15 Vanderbilt 81, Virginia 68
- No. 17 Kentucky 64, Miami 48
- No. 19 Tennessee 65, Stanford 62
- Syracuse 66, Auburn 60 (OT)
- Georgia 80, Florida State 60
- Texas A&M 72, Georgia Tech 63
- No. 2 Texas 79, No. 11 North Carolina 64
- No. 3 South Carolina 79, No. 22 Louisville 77
- No. 5 LSU 93, Duke 77
- No. 13 Ole Miss 69, No. 18 Notre Dame 62
- Virginia Tech 68, Florida 64
- Mississippi State 79, Pittsburgh 44
- SMU 78, Arkansas 63
- Missouri 68, Cal 67
- Final: SEC 13, ACC 3