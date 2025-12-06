Texas Tech win tightens Ole Miss route in shifting CFP race

Texas Tech’s 34–7 victory over the BYU Cougars in Arlington did more than decide the Big 12 champion.

It directly changed the road ahead for Ole Miss, altering what the bracket may look like when the College Football Playoff field is announced.

The Rebels entered the weekend with a narrow path toward securing a berth, and the Red Raiders’ performance moved several pieces around them.

The dominant showing helped Texas Tech strengthen its claim for a top-four seed, which carries a first-round bye under the new 12-team format.

That change matters for Ole Miss because every automatic spot locked in by a conference champion reduces the room available for at-large teams.

The Rebels sit near that cut line for a home playoff game and are watching how each result impacts their chances.

Texas Tech’s clear win over a highly ranked BYU team also likely removed the possibility of the Big 12 placing two teams in the field. BYU’s loss probably ended its hopes of an at-large bid.

That outcome gives Ole Miss a clearer view of the teams they are competing with for the remaining slots.

For a program waiting for its postseason placement, clarity matters. The Rebels no longer have to track BYU as a competitor.

They only need to measure themselves against teams such as Miami and Notre Dame, who remain in the conversation for at-large positions.

Strength of victory gives Texas Tech Top 4 case

Texas Tech controlled the game statistically and physically. Quarterback Behren Morton threw for 219 yards and a touchdown.

The Red Raiders rushed for 198 yards between Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams.

They won the turnover margin 3–0 and limited BYU to 3-of-14 on third down. Those figures, as the report notes, help the Red Raiders build a strong argument for a first-round bye.

That placement affects Ole Miss because the top four teams are automatically removed from the pool that competes in the opening round.

It narrows the list of teams the Rebels could face and may shift which seeds are available for at-large teams like them.

Texas Tech’s surge into the top four also stabilizes the Big 12 picture. The league is expected to get only one team into the Playoff.

That reduces the number of conferences likely to earn multiple bids, increasing the possibility that Ole Miss fits into the field.

For the Rebels, the route becomes more predictable, but the margin becomes thinner. The Playoff committee evaluates the full body of work, and Ole Miss’ 11–1 record keeps them in the discussion.

The question now becomes how the remaining championship results affect the supply of available at-large positions.

BYU’s fall helps Ole Miss, but other challengers remain

BYU’s loss reshapes the at-large field in a meaningful way. The Cougars would have been a direct competitor with the Rebels, but their defeat likely removes them from contention.

The SI report notes that the door now opens for Miami and Notre Dame, which adds new pressure to Ole Miss’ résumé.

Ole Miss benefits from a smaller list of competitors, but nothing is locked. A strong finish by either Miami or Notre Dame could influence committee perceptions.

This keeps the Rebels’ position sensitive to movement while still trending in a positive direction.

Texas Tech’s win also reduces the chances that another conference steals additional bids. The Big 12 appears set with one Playoff spot. That keeps the numbers manageable for Ole Miss, which hopes to land safely inside the 12-team field.

Ole Miss remains in race with clearer outlook

At the end of championship weekend, Ole Miss remains in the conversation because of how the results unfolded.

Texas Tech removing BYU from contention simplifies the path.

The Rebels still await the final bracket, but now understand more about which teams they are competing against and which obstacles have been lifted from their path.

While the committee’s decisions remain ahead, Texas Tech’s win gave the Rebels more definition around their postseason hopes.

This clarity may help Ole Miss find itself positioned for a Playoff berth when the selection is made.

Key takeaways