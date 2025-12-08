Ole Miss women fall in latest AP Top 25 poll

There’s currently a whirlwind of controversy around the College Football Playoff and its process for selecting 12 teams.

For the committee, it seems that who a team loses to is more important than who a team beats. Right or wrong, at least there’s some continuity across other sports.

Ole Miss women’s basketball went 1-1 last week. The Rebels had a miraculous comeback against then-No. 18 Notre Dame, but lost to Kansas State by one point on Sunday.

“We were not locked in,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the 61-60 loss to Kansas State. “Just mentally. We couldn’t hit a shot. We were 5-for-30 from three. Got some good looks, just missed them. I don’t know if the game we just played was so much energy and we couldn’t find that fight we needed.”

The Wildcats aren’t ranked, but it was a road game (technically, a neutral site game but if you’re playing a Kansas State team in the Bill Snyder Classic, it’s a road game) for the Rebels.

It would seem that, in the eyes of AP voters, the loss to Kansas State means more than beating a ranked Notre Dame squad.

Ole Miss fell four spots in the AP women’s college basketball poll to No. 17. For whatever it’s worth, Notre Dame fell just one spot to No. 19 and Kansas State didn’t receive any votes.

Here’s the complete top 25 rankings:

AP Women’s College Basketball Poll

UConn 9-0 Texas 10-0 South Carolina 9-1 UCLA 9-1 LSU 10-0 Michigan 8-1 Maryland 11-0 TCU 10-0 Oklahoma 9-1 Iowa State 10-0 Iowa 9-0 North Carolina 9-2 Baylor 9-1 Vanderbilt 9-0 Kentucky 10-1 USC 7-2 Ole Miss 8-1 Tennessee 6-2 Notre Dame 6-2 Washington 8-1 Ohio State 7-1 Louisville 8-3 Oklahoma State 10-1 Nebraska 9-0 Michigan State 8-1

Others receiving votes: Princeton 31, Texas Tech 24, Georgia 12, Alabama 11, NC State 8, Oregon 3, Stanford 1, Illinois 1, West Virginia 1.