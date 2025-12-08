Rebel Roundup: No. 13 Ole Miss drops first game of season

No. 13 Ole Miss women’s basketball lost its first game of the season by one point to Kansas State on Sunday.

Kansas State sent the Rebels back to Oxford with a 61-60 loss, despite having assists, blocks, steals, and had half the turnovers that the Wildcats (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) did.

The fourth quarter began with both teams tied at 42-42.

The he fourth quarter began with Cotie McMahon converting on three free throws, which Kansas State answered back to tie the game.

Tianna Thompson made her second three of the evening to give Ole Miss a two-possession lead, but the Wildcats once again responded with buckets of their own to reclaim the lead. McMahon continued to put the Rebels on her back, scoring four points off jump shots to keep the game close.

After the teams once again traded free throws, McMahon scored a layup in the final 20 seconds to give the Rebels a one-point lead.

However, Kansas State’s Brandie Harrod shot the dagger with two seconds on the clock, a tough layup, fashioning the final score of 61-60.

Ole Miss will have an excellent opportunity to bounce back this weekend with a pair of home games against Wofford (Saturday) and South Carolina State (Sunday).

Kidus Misgina kicked off Ole Miss’ indoor track and field season with a personal indoor best 13:38.45 finish in the 5k at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston on Saturday. Misgina placed 15th in the first heat and 24th overall in the event.

