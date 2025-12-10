Rebels’ legend doesn’t hold back feelings toward Kiffin in viral video

Former Ole Miss star Archie Manning did not hold back in his criticism of Lane Kiffin’s decision to exit Ole Miss Rebels for LSU Tigers.

In a video addressed to an Ole Miss fan through the Cameo app, Manning said, “I think we’re going to do great in the playoffs without our narcissistic, jerk coach.”

He added that, despite rooting for the Rebels, he felt the team would move forward better without Kiffin at the helm

Manning’s reaction highlights deep frustration among former Rebels and its fans following the departure of its sixth year coach.

Kiffin’s abrupt departure, especially given the team’s historic 11-1 regular season under his leadership still doesn’t sit right with many across the college football landscape.

The Rebels moved quickly by promoting defensive coordinator Pete Golding to replace Kiffin after he officially accept the LSU coaching gig Nov. 30.

Despite all the turmoil, the program feels that everything remains in place to make a run in the College Football Playoffs coming up in just over two weeks.

Some former Rebels remain publicly skeptical of Kiffin’s commitment, including former star quarterback Eli Manning, who gave a terse “Oops!” on social media in response to Kiffin’s suggestion that fans had driven him away before just weeks before his actual departure.

Obviously, the Manning family name is deeply rooted in not only the college game, but NFL as Archie is touted as one of greatest Ole Miss players in school history. He was a dual threat quarterback who took the Rebels to heights not reached again until the Kiffin era.

Although his middle son, Peyton, played at Tennessee, Archie’s other two sons played college ball in Oxford. Cooper’s Ole Miss career was shortened due to medical reasons while Eli set various school passing records.

Archie’s grandson, Arch, just completed his first full-time season at quarterback for the Texas where he led the Longhorns to a 9-3 season and victory over rival No. 3 Texas A&M in the season finale.