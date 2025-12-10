Rebs collect seven All-SEC honors as Lacy headlines award class

Ole Miss wrapped up the regular season with the kind of postseason news every program wants.

The Rebels placed seven players on the All-SEC teams, a mix of offensive power, defensive consistency, and special teams steadiness that defined their 11-1 campaign.

oaches and media voters reached many of the same conclusions that this roster produced more than a few standouts.

Running back Kewan Lacy led the charge with First-Team All-SEC honors from both the coaches and the Associated Press. His season became one of the most productive in school history.

Lacy ran for 1,279 yards on 258 carries and finished with 20 touchdowns, setting a new program record for rushing scores. No Rebel had ever pushed past 16 in a single year until Lacy changed the math.

Coaches described him as one of the nation’s most dependable backs, a runner who brought the same impact in Week 1 as he did in Week 12.

Even with Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy finishing atop the league in rushing yards, Lacy still led the SEC in touchdowns and ranked second nationally behind only North Texas’ Caleb Hawkins.

His production wasn’t simply volume. His yards came in critical moments. His touchdowns often shifted momentum.

And his growth gave the Rebels the stability they needed when games tightened in the second half.

On the defensive line, William Echoles earned First-Team honors from the AP after a season built on steady pressure and disruptive play.

He finished with 51 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, which ranked second on the team.

Echoles played through double teams at times, yet still managed to carve out a place among the conference’s best interior defenders.

The Rebels also landed a Second-Team nod for safety Wydett Williams Jr., who proved reliable in coverage and consistent in run support.

His presence gave Ole Miss another veteran voice in the secondary, and his week-to-week production never dipped as the competition grew tougher.

Kicker and kickoff specialist Lucas Carneiro added to the total with First-Team honors in the coaches’ selections. Carneiro’s accuracy and field-position control helped the Rebs win close games.

His kickoffs often flipped momentum, and his field goals became a quiet but crucial part of the team’s success.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss also found his place on the All-SEC list, earning Second-Team honors from the coaches. Chambliss threw for more than 3,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

For a first-year starter in the SEC, that level of stability matters. His efficiency allowed Lacy and the offensive line to control tempo.

His decision-making prevented mistakes from snowballing. And his ability to keep the completion rate high made the offense feel balanced.

Tight end Dae’Quan Wright joined him on the Second Team after emerging as one of the league’s better mismatch pieces.

His combination of size and mobility helped open space in the middle of the field, an area the Rebels used to their benefit throughout the season.

Defensive lineman Echoles, linebacker Pricewill Umanmielen, and offensive lineman Diego Pounds rounded out the Third-Team selections.

Their inclusion showed the depth of the roster. One star is important. A full rotation of contributors is what wins in November.

For Ole Miss, the honors reflected that broader foundation.

What honors say about Ole Miss

The All-SEC haul paints a clear picture of how the Rebs built their season. Ole Miss didn’t rely on a single unit.

The offense had firepower, the defense forced mistakes, and special teams consistently provided field-position advantages.

The balance showed up not only in the statistics but in the postseason awards, which spread across nearly every major position group.

Lacy’s record-setting year gives the program a centerpiece returning with national recognition. Players like Chambliss and Wright give the offense structure.

Carneiro locks down the kicking game. Echoles, Williams Jr., and Umanmielen strengthen the defensive spine.

It’s the kind of distribution that signals a program capable of staying at or near the top of the league standings.

The Rebels now move forward with confidence in the roster’s trajectory. Depth matters. Development matters.

And the postseason recognition suggests that Ole Miss checked both boxes throughout the 2025 season.

Key takeaways