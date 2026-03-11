Ole Miss Set to Host Top EDGE Target During Busy Visit Stretch

Guilford (Ill.) EDGE Keysan Taylor already knows one thing about the next few months of his life.

He’s going to be on the road. A lot.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass rusher has a spring and early summer schedule that stretches across the country, with a mix of spring practice visits and official visits that should help him narrow things down before making a decision later this year.

And it all starts this weekend.

Taylor will be at Missouri on March 14 for a spring visit before heading to Oxford the following week. Those are just two stops on what’s shaping up to be a busy travel schedule as several Power Five programs push to get him on campus.

“I have three official visits set so far. I’m set to make an official visit to Indiana on April 24th, Vanderbilt on May 28th and then Ole Miss on June 12th,” Taylor said to Rivals. “I really enjoy those three schools and I’m excited to make those official visits. I’ll also make spring unofficial visits to those three schools as well.

“I’m also planning to make some spring practice visits. I will be heading to Missouri this Saturday. I’m also going to go visit Nebraska, Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State and also Penn State. I’m working on those visit dates right now.”

In other words, Taylor plans to see a lot of football before making his choice.

Appreciate my guy @CoachSchoonie for the home visit tonight! Had a great time chopping it up !! #hottytoddy @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/9t2xtZGYit — Keysan Taylor (@KeysanTaylor) January 20, 2026

Right now, the plan is to wrap up that tour by mid-April. His current schedule would end April 18 with a trip to Penn State, where he’ll meet with new head coach Matt Campbell.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, has made this recruitment a clear priority.

Right now, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss appear to be the three schools most firmly in the mix. Taylor says his decision will ultimately come down to more than just football.

“I’m looking for a school that offers a great education and that’s also a big factor for my Mom. All of those schools have great facilities, stadiums and locker rooms,” Taylor said. “I’m trying to find a school with a great culture where I fit in both with the football program and the school overall. Development is another key factor and I want to find a school that can get me to the next goal which is the NFL.

“Playing for a school and coaches who can develop me into becoming a good man as well as a good player is another key.”

That’s the checklist Taylor will be working through over the next few months.

By the time the visits wrap up later this spring, he should have a much clearer picture of where he wants to be.