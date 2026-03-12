Ole Miss Remains in the Mix for Top-100 Mississippi Receiver After Top-7 Reveal

McComb wideout Sheldon Isaac has officially cut his list to seven, and Ole Miss is right where it wants to be: still standing, still in the picture, and still getting him on campus for a key official visit at the end of May.

Isaac, a Top‑100 receiver in the 2027 class, has been one of the more active in‑state recruits this offseason. The offers came early and kept coming.

Ole Miss, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Utah, and Tulane all made the final group after a junior year where he put up 1,184 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Rebels have been in this thing from the jump, and Pete Golding’s staff has worked to stay there as other contenders push. Mississippi State and Tennessee, in particular, continue to hover around the top of his recruitment.

Isaac even laid out his early order back in the fall: “(In order), Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Utah, and Tennessee,” he told RebelWalk.

Now the list is trimmed, the visits are being scheduled, and the next real checkpoint is clear. Ole Miss will host Isaac from May 29-31 for a visit that should tell us a lot about where this is headed.

“I have been having a great time during this offseason,” Isaac said to Gene’s Page in January. “It is a great feeling to have a lot of coaches talking to me and telling me that they want me to come and play for their program. I am excited about how things have been going with my recruitment. Some coaches have been telling me that they want me to come and visit their school. I am also expecting to see some coaches come and see me at my high school this year.”

It’s a chance for the Rebels to make their case before the summer rush, and a chance for Isaac to get a closer look at the program he’s kept near the top.

With Mississippi State and Tennessee still very much in the mix, Ole Miss doesn’t have room to coast.

“Mississippi State is still in touch with me,” Isaac said. “I was excited to meet their new wide receiver coach. Coach Lindsey is a cool guy. He stopped by my school to see me and chop it up with me. I like how Coach Lebby throws the ball around. I am ready to see how the new receiver coaches are going to be coaching up their guys.”

But being in the top seven and securing one of the first official visits puts the Rebels exactly where they need to be as Isaac’s recruitment moves into its next phase.