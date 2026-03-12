Ole Miss Makes Top 10 for Elite National Safety in 2027 Class

Tavares Harrington dropped his Top 10 on Wednesday, and while Ole Miss wasn’t singled out as one of his early favorites, the Rebels still landed in a group that reads like a who’s who of college football.

For a program trying to keep climbing in the national picture, simply being in this mix matters.

The Mount Carmel (Ill.) safety is a four‑star prospect and the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2027 class and listed Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Nebraska, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Ole Miss. That’s blue‑blood territory, and Ole Miss is sitting right there with them.

Harrington talked with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett about the two programs currently out front, Alabama and Notre Dame.

Thank you to every school and coach that has recruited me! Where’s home??👀 https://t.co/sZD7gsMScV — Tavares Harrington | 4⭐️ DB (@TavaresHarr) March 11, 2026

“Coach Jones, and Coach Moe,” Harrington said of the Crimson Tide. “Coach Moe was the first to offer me when I went down there and I visited back in the summer. I visited and got the offer. I got down again to go camp and work out with the coaches one-on-one, just spending time with them. The coaches have done a great job recruiting me from the corners, coach, safety coach, head coach, business coordinator. I’m still getting calls all the time from them. They’ve just done a great job recruiting me.”

He had similar praise for Notre Dame.

“Coach Freeman reminds me of my high school coach. He’s a player coach. He wants the best for his players. He’s big on the young staff. Coach Jay Cox just got back. Coach Henry from Illinois making the move was big and they’ve just been recruiting me heavily.”

The top 10 corners in the 2027 class in the SC Next Jr. 300. These dudes are special 🔒 pic.twitter.com/KKZ44Bsh4h — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) February 11, 2026

So no, Ole Miss wasn’t mentioned as a frontrunner but that’s not really the point here.

The Rebels are recruiting in a different neighborhood these days, and Harrington’s list is another example.

When you’re showing up alongside Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Michigan for a national top‑10 safety, it’s a sign of where the program is headed.

And Ole Miss isn’t exactly sitting still in the secondary. The Rebels signed a Top 10 transfer portal class and loaded up on defensive backs, adding Florida State’s Edwin Joseph, Georgia’s Joenel Aguero, and Mississippi State’s Tony Mitchell. That kind of roster building tends to get noticed.

Whether the Rebels can climb into that top tier remains to be seen, but being in the room with the sport’s biggest brands is already a step forward.

And Ole Miss keeps finding itself in these conversations more and more.