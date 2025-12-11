Golding details confident plan as Rebels prepare for playoff challenge

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding didn’t waste time turning a simple Thursday media session into a lecture about effort, grit, or leadership slogans.

Instead, he explained the Rebels’ playoff routine with the calm of a man who has watched enough film for three lifetimes and still has the patience to walk everyone through Monday-to-Thursday like a middle-school lesson plan.

The Rebels started with what Golding called their normal structure.

Mondays are walk-through days, which he said include installing the scouting report and getting the team moving again.

He then joked about having that “Monday feeling” even after a late season, which for a football coach probably means he had only watched 14 hours of tape instead of 16.

By Tuesday, the Rebs were in full pads with a standard practice. Golding described it like a teacher reviewing homework. Tuesday is about fixing mistakes.

Wednesday brings a “shell” practice and more corrections. Thursday, he said, is a “mental sweat” day. Not exactly poetic, but accurate.

Then players get Friday off before a Saturday run-through.

Golding stressed that playoff prep works best when players stay in a routine. He did not bother pretending this week is magical or special.

He said he wants things to “feel the same,” because the more normal it feels, the less players have to pretend they are in some dramatic movie about destiny.

It’s a refreshing approach for a coach in December.

He then turned to the addition of offensive coordinator John David Baker, and this is where the Rebels coach let everyone know he values stability. Baker had called plays before, but what matters now is that players know the system.

Golding said Baker understands the program and the players. That sounds simple, but simple is under-rated in football.

Golding added that the staff wants to keep the same terminology on offense, because changing words for no reason is a great way to make players hesitate.

The Rebs don’t have time for hesitation. They have a playoff game to prepare for.

Golding also addressed player health, saying this team enters postseason work with better overall availability than at earlier points in the year.

He said having most players available helps maintain the same tempo and physical expectations in practice. It was not dramatic.

It was not emotional. It was Golding being Golding — steady, direct, and focused.

As the conversation shifted to coaching transitions, he said what many suspected — the players “are focused on the mission, not the man.”

In other words, the Rebels aren’t losing sleep over staff changes because the calendar does not allow them to. Golding praised the maturity of the roster and said they understand what is at stake.

He explained that his days blend recruiting work, film sessions, practice planning, and player meetings. When asked if he sleeps, he gave a dry answer you hear from a lot of coaches of, “I just don’t sleep, no.”

The delivery made it both a joke and a confession. Any coach preparing for a playoff game probably sleeps less than a toddler on Halloween night.

Golding also said he loves building relationships with offensive players even though his background is defense.

He said he enjoys learning what motivates different people. That fits his style — steady, practical, not pretending he owns a secret leadership formula.

Rebels focus on what affects winning

Golding emphasized trimming unnecessary distractions. He said anything that does not affect winning is pushed aside.

No energy wasted on small things. No fidgeting over details that will never change a score.

It was another reminder that the Rebs are treating this buildup like a business week, not a celebration.

He confirmed he will continue calling the defense, and he will keep the same terminology there as well.

Changes this late in the season can create confusion, and confusion is not what a playoff team needs.

He said the defense knows the identity, the standards, and the system they have practiced all year.

Golding talked about the rematch element in their CFP game. He said familiarity helps but also creates challenges. Both teams know each other. Both teams can adjust. He described the preparation like solving a puzzle with a few pieces already visible. His goal is making sure Ole Miss finds the pieces faster than the opponent.

He said experience matters. Older players understand big-game emotions and know how to settle into the moment. Younger players follow their lead.

Golding credited this team’s ability to handle pressure throughout the season, which gives him confidence now.

The Rebels coach wrapped it up by saying the team is locked in, practicing with purpose, and preparing with the same approach that got them this far.

Nothing fancy. Nothing flashy. Just structure, normalcy, and work.

The Rebs seem to like that. And for a team entering the biggest stretch in program history, simple might be the smartest plan of all.

After six years of nonsense, Ole Miss fans may finally be getting some sense. It’s not a bad time for it.

Key takeaways