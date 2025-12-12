How to watch Ole Miss men and women basketball on Saturday

Saturday will be a “get right” day for both Ole Miss men and women basketball teams.

Both are coming off of losses last weekend. The women lost their first game of the season to Kansas State by one point and the men lost their fourth consecutive game against No. 22 St. John’s.

“We played hard enough, but we didn’t play well enough,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said after last Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden. ”

Luckily, both teams face favorable matchups on Saturday.

Ole Miss women, ranked No. 17 in the latest AP poll, will face Wofford at home Saturday. The Terriers are ranked No. 214 in the Women’s Basketball NET Rankings. Ole Miss is No. 25.

“Just an opportunity for us to get better,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Conference play is right around the corner, so, you know, I think we have, what, seven more games to play. We have to take advantage of every last one of them.”

The Terriers are one of the SoCon conference’s best teams, leading in 11 different statistical categories. They boast the conference’s best field goal percentage, both offensively and defensively, the best rebound margin, the best scoring offense, the widest scoring margin and have the fewest turnovers per game. The Terriers are 37th nationally in rebounds per game and 38th in rebound margin.

The men’s team faces a slightly tougher challenge in Southern Miss, who’s ranked No. 154 in the Men’s Basketball NET Rankings. The Rebels are ranked No. 106.

“Our team right now, we don’t really have a rotation,” Beard said after the loss to St. John’s. “Guys that got the opportunities early in the year weren’t consistent enough. Give credit to some of our second-unit guys because they produce in practice.

“So we’re playing a lot of people. We’re literally just trying to get five guys on the floor to play as hard as they possibly can. And that’s tough for me to say as a coach because I’ve never had to say that about a team. But tonight may be a step in the right direction. We played hard enough. It seemed like we were connected enough to try to give ourselves a chance.”

How to Watch: Wofford at No. 17 Ole Miss (women)

Who: Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: SJB Pavillion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: 1 st meeting

meeting Last Meeting: n/a

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Kansas State, 61-60

Last time out, Terriers: def. Charleston Southern, 70-42

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss (men)