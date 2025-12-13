Everything Ole Miss players said after win vs. Wofford

No. 17 Ole Miss was led by Cotie McMahon and Latasha Lattimore in the Rebels’ 86-52 win against Wofford on Saturday in Oxford.

McMahon led Ole Miss with 20 points (8-of-15) and nine rebounds. Lattimore had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Afterwards, the pair of Rebels spoke to reporters about the game. Here’s everything they said.

Lattimore on team’s performance this season…

“I’m going to say I am happy with the way I performed today. There’s things I can do better, there’s things I can’t fix. Not satisfied, just knowing that this is something I should have been doing for my team. I should have been showing up for my team. I feel like this was the start to showing up, even though like the Notre Dame game, I did show up. After that, I just had a little rough patch. But just knowing that these are things that I’ve been doing, I know I can do. Rebounding has always been something I’ve been really good at. So just bringing these little things as I go or continue throughout the season for my team as well as myself. But just not being satisfied and knowing that there’s more to come.”

Lattimore on lessons learned after first loss of season…

“I would say that I can’t just show up when I want to show up. My team needs me regardless of the fact that I want to sit there and think that they need me. And just knowing that the things, like I said, the things I know I can do, I should have did in the Kansas (State) game. We can’t go back, but can’t dwell on the things that I knew I should have did. But then also just knowing that moving forward as we go the next five games after this game and then going into conference, just knowing that these are things that you can do. These are things that you should have been doing. Never be satisfied, never too high, never too low, but just bringing these things every time. And especially in practice, it starts in practice. So going hard every time I step into practice, whether I’m making mistakes, but obviously just making mistakes, aggressive, staying aggressive, and continuing to push. So never satisfied is something that I’m going to stick with right now and continue to grow for myself and as well as my team.”

McMahon on playing point guard against Wofford…

“I just feel like whatever position is best for the moment or the game, I’m good with. I feel like I’m pretty versatile. I think I’m still learning the point, and I just need to make better decisions, I think, for my team and myself to grow. But still learning, still trying to understand that game from just the point guard aspect. But I think once I handle getting my turnovers down, just making the right decisions, then I think really the sky’s the limit for wherever they put me and then wherever they need me to help the team succeed, really.”

McMahon on lessons learned from recent games…

“I think it just all comes down to a choice that we need to make as a team. I mean, Notre Dame, we didn’t even know the score. We didn’t even know we were down 19. That wasn’t even a thought. It was stick to what we do, and as long as we do what we do, we’re going to be fine. Then we get to Kansas State, and I think it was just a mindset thing. Our mindset going into Notre Dame was obviously different. It was our first big game at home, crowd, whatever. But we just have to decide to really just look at every opponent the same and not get too high and just stick to what we do and stay poised, really, I think was the biggest thing that I learned is it’s all just a choice.”

McMahon on team’s cohesiveness…

“We spent these last couple days of practices just making sure that when they see Ole Miss, they see cohesiveness. They see, you know, what we have, where we have it. They see we have Taj, who can literally dominate on the glass, score willingly. We have Christine. We have Brisha. We have T. Like, we have so many other scorers and so many players that can just do so many great things. And I think, you know, we just were letting the ball stick a little too much and not really getting into our offense. So we spent a lot of time working on that and just playing as a team. And I think once we did that, it looked pretty good out there.”