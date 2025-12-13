Instant Reaction: No. 17 Ole Miss wallops Wofford

No. 17 Ole Miss women’s basketball bounced back from its first loss of the season last weekend with a big 82-56 win against Wofford.

Here’s how it played in the eyes of one writer:

First Quarter Reaction

The first few possessions are a great indicator of how this game is going to go.

Cotie McMahon scored a layup on the Rebels’ first possession to score the first points of the game. Wofford turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and then both sides missed field goals until Ole Miss went on a 9-0 run before Wofford scored its first points.

McMahon already has 11 points and three assists.

Ole Miss got some help from the Terriers when Queen Ikhiuwu picked up two fouls in less than four minutes.

It wasn’t a perfect first quarter. There were some missed opportunities, two turnovers and a few shots that were just unlucky.

End 1Q: Ole Miss 25, Wofford 10

Second Quarter Reaction

Apparently, Ikhiuwu picking up those two fouls early was a very big deal.

Ikhiuwu was back on the court to start the second quarter. She scored eight points on 4-for-6 from the field and grabbed two rebounds. If she didn’t have to miss most of the first quarter, this score might’ve been a lot closer.

A big problem showed up late in the second quarter for Ole Miss. The Rebels ended the quarter with just one field goal made on their last seven attempts and went scoreless in the final 2:45.

If you need a sign of how coach McPhee-McCuin feels about that, she said just six words in her halftime interview.

Halftime score: Ole Miss 41, Wofford 24

Third Quarter Reaction

That scoring drought didn’t last long for Ole Miss.

Wofford scored on its opening possession of the second half and McMahon drained a three-pointer for Ole Miss.

It was a better quarter of play from the Rebels, who at one point when on an 11-0 run and their largest lead was 32 points.

Ole Miss’s superior talent is starting show, too.

End 3Q: Ole Miss 65, Wofford 36

Fourth Quarter Reaction

Fourth quarters of blowout games are hard to pay attention to. But Ole Miss's lead was never in doubt.

McMahon led Ole Miss with 20 points (8-of-15) and nine rebounds. Latasha Lattimore had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sira Thienou also had 11 rebounds and Christeen Iwuala finished with 13 points and five reounds.

Final Score: Ole Miss 82, Wofford 56

Next Up

Ole Miss (9-1) will be back in action Sunday when the Rebels host South Carolina State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on SECN+.