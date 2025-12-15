Ole Miss heads to Florida amid QB change, Rebels’ own uncertainty

Ole Miss will travel to Florida next season and face a different quarterback than expected, which should keep the Rebels from getting too comfortable before the trip to Gainesville.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to sources, ending a short and uneven stint with the Gators.

The move removes a familiar name from Ole Miss’ early scouting work but replaces it with the kind of uncertainty that rarely simplifies SEC road games.

It’s not that big a deal for new coach Pete Golding to deal with soon but it is part of the changing landscape around the league. With the annual roster shuffles, everything is of interest to every team.

Lagway, a former five-star recruit and ESPN’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, announced his decision after what he described as extended reflection.

“After much prayer, reflection and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Lagway wrote in a statement shared on social media.

He added that he was “truly grateful” for his time at Florida and thanked teammates, coaches and fans. Gratitude aside, his departure closes a chapter that never fully stabilized.

Lagway threw for 2,264 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his sophomore season.

The production showed flashes of his athletic upside but also highlighted inconsistency that followed him throughout the year.

Florida’s season was defined by upheaval. The program fired head coach Billy Napier late in the year, elevated Billy Gonzales to interim head coach and later hired Jon Sumrall.

Lagway played through that transition while trying to lead an offense without continuity.

Now Florida heads into the offseason searching for its next quarterback while Ole Miss prepares for a road trip against a Gators offense that will look different, if not easier.

Facing a new quarterback on the road creates its own problems. There is less film to study, fewer tendencies to rely on and more room for improvisation. Defensive staffs dislike improvisation, especially in hostile environments.

Ole Miss may be tempted to view Florida’s quarterback change as a benefit. History suggests that assumption usually backfires.

Rebels have their own quarterback questions

While Florida sorts through its options, the Rebels are not operating with complete clarity at quarterback either.

Trinidad Chambliss emerged as one of Ole Miss’ biggest surprises this season after stepping into the starting role following an injury to Austin Simmons.

The former Ferris State quarterback quickly provided stability and production, energizing the offense in key moments.

Chambliss’ rise has been impressive, but it comes with an unresolved issue. His eligibility beyond this season depends on a waiver decision that has not yet been finalized.

“It should be any day now,” Chambliss said recently when asked about the timeline. Until a ruling is made, Ole Miss remains in a holding pattern.

If Chambliss is cleared, the Rebels maintain continuity at quarterback heading into a difficult SEC road game. If not, the depth chart and long-term outlook change quickly.

That places renewed focus on Simmons. The redshirt freshman entered the season with expectations of being Ole Miss’ quarterback of the future before injuries altered the plan.

He has talent, but he has not faced Florida as the primary option and has limited experience against defenses of that caliber.

Lane Kiffin has repeatedly voiced confidence in Simmons, even while sticking with Chambliss. Confidence, however, is not the same as tested experience, especially when traveling to Gainesville.

As a result, both teams approach the matchup with quarterback uncertainty, even if Ole Miss appears steadier on the surface.

Why Ole Miss can’t afford complacency

Quarterback turnover has become routine in college football, but routine does not mean harmless.

For Ole Miss, the challenge is avoiding the idea that Florida’s instability makes the road trip simpler. New quarterbacks often rely on simplified game plans, quick decisions and unpredictability to survive. That can create problems just as easily as it solves them.

Execution will matter. Ball security will matter. So will the Rebels’ ability to adapt if the quarterback situation shifts on their own sideline.

Florida’s quarterback change will dominate conversation in the buildup, but Ole Miss’ response will determine the outcome. The SEC does not care who planned for whom in August.

The Rebels may not face DJ Lagway, but they will face a motivated Florida team trying to stabilize itself at home. That is usually when discipline becomes more important than hype.

Ole Miss doesn’t need to panic. It just can’t assume anything on the road.

Key takeaways