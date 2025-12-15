Rebel Roundup: Golding adds two more to coaching staff

New Ole Miss coach Pete Golding continues to build his coaching staff while preparing for the Rebels home playoff game on Saturday.

Ole Miss announced the addition of two more assistant coaches on Sunday.

Ole Miss alumnus Michael Spurlock has been hired as an offensive assistant/wide receivers coach, replacing Sawyer Jordan who followed Lane Kiffin to LSU.

Welcome back @Coach_MSpurlock‼️ Ole Miss officially hires Micheal Spurlock as Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/IZibxZD7J9 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 14, 2025

The school also announced that L’Damian Washington has been hired as the team’s wide receivers coach, replacing George McDonald who followed Kiffin to LSU like Jordan.

Welcome to Oxford @DrWashington_‼️ Ole Miss officially hires L'Damian Washington as Wide Receivers Coach.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/feBkVjWElN — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2025

Spurlock played in 19 games for the Rebels during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. He played multiple positions, including quarterback where he threw for 1,709 yards and nine touchdowns.

Spurlock began his coaching career in 2014 as special teams quality control coach for UTSA while Golding was the defensive coordinator. He also served as special teams coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana, an analyst at Ole Miss under Kiffin, and running backs coach at Southern Miss last season.

This season Spurlock was on the Auburn staff as an analyst.

Washington will be a popular hiring amongst the Ole Miss fans. He brings a reputation as a great recruiter and tactician to Oxford.

Last season, Washington was the wide receivers coach at Kentucky and new Wildcats coach Will Stein did not retain his services.

Before that, Washington was the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator at South Florida under newly hired Auburn coach Alex Golesh. While at South Florida, Washington developed Sean Atkins, a walk-on, into the Bull’s all-time career receptions leader and had at least four catches in 24 games.

