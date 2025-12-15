Why Ole Miss–Tulane became priciest CFP first-round ticket

Ole Miss didn’t need a marketing campaign to prove this College Football Playoff game mattered. The ticket prices did that on their own.

Among all four first-round CFP matchups, the Rebels’ game against Tulane has climbed to the top of the secondary ticket market. Entry-level seats are higher in Oxford than anywhere else hosting a playoff opener.

On SeatGeek, the lowest available tickets hover around $400. StubHub listings dip slightly lower, but still sit north of $300, keeping this game ahead of the rest of the first-round field.

That number reflects more than supply and demand. It reflects a fan base that understands what this moment represents and doesn’t want to miss it.

This playoff game is different for Ole Miss in ways that go beyond seeding. The program enters as the No. 6 seed with an 11-1 record, hosting a postseason game that didn’t exist a few years ago.

The opponent also adds intrigue. Tulane arrives as the No. 11 seed at 11-2, returning to Oxford after a regular-season meeting earlier this year.

For many fans, this matchup feels like a continuation rather than a rerun. Familiarity has not reduced interest. If anything, it has sharpened it.

Oxford is not new to big games, but this one lands in a category of its own. The expanded playoff has changed the calendar and the expectations that come with it.

The Rebs are now part of a national event that stretches beyond bowl season and into something closer to professional sports urgency.

That urgency is showing up at the ticket window.

Playoff moment shaped by transition

This game also marks Ole Miss’ first playoff appearance without its original head coach still in place.

Lane Kiffin left for LSU before the postseason, elevating defensive coordinator Pete Golding into the head coaching role at the most critical point of the year.

Golding has leaned on what he believes the program has already built rather than trying to reinvent it in a few short weeks.

“Leaving that Florida game, I think they know the expectation,” Golding said. “They’ve created an environment here over the last couple years. You can look at the records across the SEC as far as home win/loss.”

Golding said he doesn’t need to motivate the crowd or explain the importance of the moment to his players.

“They know how to do it right,” he said. “So, I don’t think they need a message from me.”

The head coach also spoke directly to the atmosphere expected Saturday.

“If they can’t get up for a playoff game on Saturday in the Vaught, something’s wrong with them,” Golding said. “I know they’ll be there. I know they’ll be loud and they’ll be proud.”

Those words resonate with a fan base that has watched the Rebels build toward this stage, even if the path has taken an unexpected turn.

The coaching subplot doesn’t stop on the home sideline.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is expected to take the Florida job, meaning this playoff game could be his final one with the Green Wave.

That reality adds another layer of meaning to a matchup already carrying plenty of weight.

Why fans are willing to pay more

Ticket prices often tell a story before kickoff ever arrives.

In this case, the story includes a home playoff game, a strong regular season, a familiar opponent, and two programs standing at the edge of change.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium becomes the setting for all of it, giving Ole Miss something it has rarely had in the postseason: a playoff stage at home.

For Rebel fans, this is not just a chance to advance. It’s a chance to be present for a moment that may define how this era of Ole Miss football is remembered.

That helps explain why fans have been willing to spend more than those attending other first-round games.

The numbers suggest that this isn’t casual interest. It’s commitment.

As kickoff approaches, the price of admission has become part of the narrative, not a footnote.

In a playoff built on opportunity, Oxford has responded by showing how much this opportunity matters.

Key takeaways