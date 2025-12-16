Golding keeps Judge to guide Ole Miss quarterbacks into new era

Joe Judge is staying put at Ole Miss, and Pete Golding did not hide how important that is for the Rebels.

Nearly two years after arriving as an analyst and one year after earning a promotion to quarterbacks coach, Judge will continue in the same role under the new head coach.

Golding may be leaning on stability as he reshapes the program, and Judge fits neatly into that plan.

Golding said the former NFL coach has become an essential part of the program.

“He’s added tremendous value since he’s been here,” Golding said.

He pointed to Judge’s experience and his willingness to put players and staff above himself. In Golding’s eyes, that is exactly the type of personality he wants in the building.

For Judge, Ole Miss represents a return to college football after more than a decade away. His last college stop was at Alabama as a special teams assistant from 2009 to 2011.

What followed was a long NFL run, including becoming New England’s special teams coordinator under Bill Belichick and later the head coach of the New York Giants. He has now settled into a college staff again, and his work in Oxford has earned clear support.

Judge has been closely tied to the Rebels’ quarterback room. Jaxson Dart, now considered a top NFL rookie candidate, often praised Judge for his teaching approach.

Trinidad Chambliss, who turned into one of the biggest surprises of the season, went even further, calling Judge “like a second father figure.”

Chambliss, who finished eighth in Heisman voting, is waiting for an NCAA waiver to determine if he gets another year. He said after the win over Florida he is still weighing what next season may look like. when it came to Judge, though, his thoughts were firm.

“Really a genuine guy,” Chambliss said. “Just a great coach as well. He’s always just so attentive to everything, every detail, and he helps us out as quarterbacks.”

Chambliss said Judge operates one step ahead of the game, always ready for something unexpected.

Football brings surprises, he added, and Judge keeps the quarterbacks ready for each one. He said meeting Judge has made him better on the field and a stronger person off it.

Golding shapes staff with continuity, experience

Golding did not overhaul everything after Lane Kiffin’s move to LSU. The defensive staff stayed in place, and Golding moved quickly to add pieces on offense.

John David Baker will serve as offensive coordinator, while John Garrison and Jake Schoonover remain on staff. Defensive line coach Randall Joyner signed a new deal, showing that Golding prioritized stability on that side of the ball.

The program also brought back Austin Thomas as general manager following his time at LSU. That move signals a desire for familiarity in roster building and daily operations.

Golding may soon add Frank Wilson as running backs coach, another veteran with a long record in recruiting and player development. L’Damian Washington, formerly at Kentucky, is already in as wide receivers coach.

Two positions still need to be filled: tight ends coach and a defensive assistant. The defensive role may become a co-defensive coordinator spot to support Bryan Brown.

The staff puzzle is not complete, but the core is clear. Golding wants a blend of experience and continuity, and Judge fits both categories.

Golding said Judge’s background gives him someone who understands the demands of running a program. He pointed to Judge’s willingness to step into an analyst role after being an NFL head coach as proof of character.

Golding also noted that Judge’s son is on the roster, which has helped the family settle into Oxford.

Having someone with Judge’s leadership experience, Golding said, gives him a private sounding board. When decisions come up, he can close the door and ask Judge what he did in similar situations.

Golding said he will not always follow those ideas, but Judge provides insight that only comes from doing the job.

Golding said Judge has been fully committed since arriving. He praised his maturity, big-picture view and strong rapport with the players.

“So, I’m glad we got him signed and he’s coming back,” Golding said.

Judge’s return stabilizes Ole Miss quarterback future

Judge’s role takes on more importance as the Rebels prepare for a new era under Golding.

Dart is moving into the next phase of his career, and Chambliss’ future depends on that NCAA ruling.

Whatever direction the roster takes, Judge will shape the room again.

Players trust him. Golding trusts him. And Ole Miss is trying to create a path that does not reset every offseason. Judge’s return is the type of steadying choice that builds the foundation Golding wants.

The Rebels still have staff decisions ahead, but one major piece of the puzzle stays in place.

Key takeaways