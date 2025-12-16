Evaluating potential of Rebels top five signees in 2026 class

OXFORD, Miss. — When Ole Miss transitioned to Pete Golding as its new coach, there could’ve been a bit of a recruiting letdown with Lane Kiffin taking top signees to LSU.

As the 2026 early signing period concluded, the Ole Miss Rebels ended up assembling a solid class ranked inside the Top 25 nationally, according to 247Sports Composite and positioned No. 10 in the SEC.

Golding pulled off an impressive recruiting victory on National Signing Day when he was able to flip 5-star receiver and Auburn commit Jase Matthews, an in-state athlete from Leakesville.

While there were some recruits who backed off their commitments, the coaching staff glued together a solid class focused on impact players across offense, defense and special teams.

Here’s a scouting breakdown of the top five signed prospects who could shape the Rebels’ future.

WR Jase Mathews, Green County

247Sports Composite: 95

Rank: No. 89 overall prospect

Size: 6-foot-1.5, 193 pounds

Mathews ended up being the crown jewel of Ole Miss’ class, and a significant in-state product who made the decision to stay home.

At Greene County, Mathews amassed over 2,000 receiving yards during his high school career and demonstrated consistent playmaking ability, combining body control with contested-catch prowess.

He missed part of his senior season with an ACL tear, but scouts have praised his natural ball skills, fluid route running and ability to elevate for jump balls in traffic.

Mathews adds perimeter threat capability to an Ole Miss passing attack seeking consistent production from its receivers. His explosiveness against press coverage and contested catch ability fit wideouts who can blow the top off SEC defenses.

DE Landon Barnes, Duncanville, Texas

247Sports Composite: 94

Ranking: No. 111 overall

Size: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

Barnes is a potential impact freshman who injects the Rebels with a physical presence off the edge, possessing prototypical frame and pass-rushing instincts for the SEC.

At the football factory Duncanville High School, a program known nationally for producing college stars, Barnes showcased a strong burst off the line of scrimmage, and can maintain his balance through contact.

His senior film shows an athlete with a high motor full of effort, and an ability to convert speed to power against tackles, which are traits that translate to Power Four football immediately.

He is a potential situational game-changer early on, but should become a starter by Year Three at the latest. Golding implements a fairly active front seven and continually adds developmental talent to spell veterans.

RB Damarius Yates, De Kalb

247Sports Composite: 93

Rank: No. 178

Size: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

One major characteristic Ole Miss has consistently fielded over the past six years is a physical rushing attack with explosive potential. Yates is a versatile in-state back who possesses a multidimensional skill set and make an immediate impact for the Rebels.

He combines contact balance with burst through creases, similar to first-year Ole Miss tailback Kewan Lacy, who broke the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season.

His film shows evidence of sharp cuts, ability to make defenders miss at the second and third levels and make a difference in the passing game. During his high school career, Yates recorded 5,585 yards and 74 touchdowns while averaging over 11 yards per touch.

DL Emanuel Tucker, New Albany

247Sports Composite: 90

Rank: No. 319

Size: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

Tucker provides plenty of size, interior violence and underrated athleticism for someone his size. He’s a big-bodied lineman capable of playing either side of the line with room to add to his frame.

As a high schooler, his length and reach disrupted blocking angles, consistent leverage control against various blocking schemes and could shoot the gaps in various down situations.

While it may take time for Tucker to get consistent game action, he certainly brings plenty of size and athletic ability to the table to rush the quarterback and clog running lanes.

CB Dorian Barney, Carrollton, Georgia

247Sports Composite: 90

Rank: No. 264

Size: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Barney, a highly regarded four-star defensive back, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Ole Miss in September and kept his pledge through the coaching change.

The lengthy defensive back brings natural ball hawking skills to the table, which attracted scholarship offers from exactly 50 schools this cycle.

His athleticism enables him to be multiple in coverages whether that be in press or zone, and has a ready made body to help contribute in run support.

The Rebels aren’t expected to lose a lot of depth in the defensive backfield given the team had a younger unit last season. Most defensive backs are starters by year two or three which gives Barney plenty of time to become a dependable boundary corner option.