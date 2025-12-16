Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 15

Fifteen former Ole Miss football players were in action for week 15 of the NFL season, but that number might drop by one next week.

Washington’s Laremy Tunsil played about half of Sunday’s game against the Giants before leaving with an oblique injury. According to a CBS Sports report, Tunsil is expected to be monitored in practices this week.

In other news, wide receiver Malik Heath was released by the Packers last week and was claimed by the Falcons.

Tight end Dawson Knox had a big game helping the Bills rally with a pair of touchdown catches against the Patriots.

Here’s how the former Rebels performed this week in the NFL:

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had two catches for 41 yards (20.5 ypc) in a 31-0 win against the Raiders.

Season: 64 receptions, 840 yards, 7 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played five special teams snaps in a 35-31 loss to the Bills.

Season: 3 GS, 14 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 20of 36 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 63 yards on nine carries in a 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

Season: 165 of 264, 1,802 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; 70 carries, 400 yards, 7 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had a one catch for 12 yards in a 34-26 win against the Packers.

Season: 41 receptions, 359 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had three catches for 49 yards in a 16-13 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 23 receptions, 224 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Was released by the Packers and claimed by the Falcons off waivers last week.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for an 18-16 win against the Colts.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Played on 25 snaps (19 defense, six special teams) in a 28-15 loss to the Steelers.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 34-26 win against the Packers.

Season: 23 tackles, 14 solo, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 31-3 win against the Browns.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 37 yards (12.3 ypc) and two touchdowns in a 35-31 win against the Patriots.

Season: 28 receptions, 353 yards, 3 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had a three catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypc) and one touchdown in a 28-15 win against the Dolphins.

Season: 55 receptions, 808 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one catch for 25 yards in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 2 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Played 16 snaps in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TF

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played less than half of the offensive snaps due to injuries in a 29-21 win against the Giants.

Season: 13 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Season: 18 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 37-24 win against the Titans.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 26 tackles, 19 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads