Ole Miss reportedly hiring another LSU official

The back-and-forth between Ole Miss and LSU continues.

According to multiple reports by On3’s Zach Berry and 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Ole Miss is expected to hire LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson after LSU’s bowl game.

That’s the second LSU employee to be reportedly moving to Ole Miss this week. On Monday, LSU general manager Austin Thomas was reported to be the next GM at Ole Miss.

It’s not certain what title Wilson will have, but one report did say it’s possibly to be the next running backs coach. If true, that would likely signal another Ole Miss coach (Kevin Smith) is headed to LSU after the season.

New Ole Miss coach Pete Golding was on Wilson’s staff at UTSA as defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

The Roadrunners’ defense in 2017 finished seventh in the nation with 287.8 yards allowed per game, eighth in scoring defense (17 points per game), second in first downs allowed and 19th in pass efficiency defense (112.19). They also helped UTSA win its first bowl game in the 2016 Gildan New Mexico Bowl.

Wilson is known as a great recruiter, especially in Louisiana where he helped LSU build several top 10 recruiting classes. He’s also won recruiter of the year awards by multiple recruiting services.

Impact on Ole Miss

This is a huge win for Golding and Ole Miss. Not only does it take a valuable coach away from a team that’s rivalry is already burning red hot, but it can help Ole Miss sustain its success.

As fun as it’s been watching longtime dormant programs like Indiana and Vanderbilt (and to a lesser extent, Ole Miss) reach unprecedented heights, there are questions about sustainability.

Can programs like Indiana and Vanderbilt continue to do what they’re doing to be successful? Or is this just a one-time thing? Or will the landscape shift away from their favor?

It’ll be several years before we truly know the answer to that question. All programs like Ole Miss can do is try and put itself in a position to continue doing what it’s been doing.

Hiring Wilson is a step in that direction. He’ll be able to help keep bringing in elite recruits that should keep the Rebels competing for conference and national championships.

From one to another

As said previously, Wilson is the second LSU official to be reported this week to be joining Ole Miss. The list is growing rather long, too.

Lane Kiffin, Charlies Weis Jr., George McDonald and a few others left Ole Miss for LSU. Kelvin Bolden is leaving LSU for Ole Miss and the smart money is on Smith leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

That familiarity with one another will stoke the flames of this heated rivalry. And when the transfer portal opens January 2, that’ll be the kerosene poured on the fire.