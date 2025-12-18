Everything to know 48 hours away from Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Only two days remain until No. 6 Ole Miss hosts a historic playoff game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Tulane.
Saturday will be the first time the Rebels are in a playoff game and will be the first time we see them in a game without Lane Kiffin on the sideline.
On Wednesday night we got the first injury report for both Ole Miss and Tulane. There were no surprise additions for either team, but Ole Miss coach Pete Golding did say Wednesday the Rebels were mostly healthy.
“We’re probably as healthy as we’ve been up to this point,” Golding said. “We’ve been a little banged up in the back end, especially at corner, which we’re expecting (Antonio Kite) to be available for this game. He wasn’t the last couple of games, which is a big piece for us. Then we’ll have all our pieces on offense as well. So, everybody that we’ve counted on up to this point will be available.”
You can see the full injury report below, as well as an early weather forecast, how to watch and listen information, and updated betting odds and projections.
Early Weather Forecast
Two days ahead of the playoff game in Oxford and the weather forecast for Saturday doesn’t include any inclement weather.
From the National Weather Service, Saturday should be “Sunny, with a high near 63 and south wind 5 to 15 mph.”
The forecast for Saturday does include a chance of thunderstorms, but with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, that shouldn’t impact the Rebels and Green Wave.
CFP Playoff Injury Report
Ole Miss
-
CB Cedrick Beavers (Out)
-
LB Raymond Collins (Out)
-
OL John Wayne Oliver (Out)
-
CB Antonio Kite (Questionable)
-
TE Hayden Bradley (Questionable)
-
TE Dae’Quan Wright (Probable)
-
TE Trace Bruckler (Probable)
Tulane
-
LB Dickson Agu (Out)
-
TE LeRon Husbands (Out)
-
DE Gerrod Henderson (Out)
-
DB Jayden Lewis (Out)
-
K Cooper Heimke (Out)
-
WR Bryce Bohannon (Doubtful)
-
S Jack Tchienchou (Probable)
-
QB Kadin Semonza (Probable)
-
CB Josh Sims (Probable)
-
SPR Michael Igbinoghene (Probable)
-
DB Dorion Jackson (Probable)
-
OL Tristan Fortenberry (Probable)
-
OL Mitch Hodnett (Probable)
-
OL Derrick Graham (Probable)
-
WR Antwaun Parham (Probable)
How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss
- Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1)
- When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday
- Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: TNT/HBO Max
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 41-27
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Mississippi State, 38-19
- Last time out, Tigers: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (AAC title game)
Odds, Spread, Totals, Projection
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Tulane: +17.5 (-118)
- Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Tulane: +610
- Ole Miss: -900
Total
- Over: 56.5 (-115)
- Under: 56.5 (-105)
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss
- Projected Margin: 17.9
- Win Probability: 87 percent
- Projected Score: 39-21