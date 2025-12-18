Everything to know 48 hours away from Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Only two days remain until No. 6 Ole Miss hosts a historic playoff game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Tulane.

Saturday will be the first time the Rebels are in a playoff game and will be the first time we see them in a game without Lane Kiffin on the sideline.

On Wednesday night we got the first injury report for both Ole Miss and Tulane. There were no surprise additions for either team, but Ole Miss coach Pete Golding did say Wednesday the Rebels were mostly healthy.

“We’re probably as healthy as we’ve been up to this point,” Golding said. “We’ve been a little banged up in the back end, especially at corner, which we’re expecting (Antonio Kite) to be available for this game. He wasn’t the last couple of games, which is a big piece for us. Then we’ll have all our pieces on offense as well. So, everybody that we’ve counted on up to this point will be available.”

You can see the full injury report below, as well as an early weather forecast, how to watch and listen information, and updated betting odds and projections.

Early Weather Forecast

Two days ahead of the playoff game in Oxford and the weather forecast for Saturday doesn’t include any inclement weather.

From the National Weather Service, Saturday should be “Sunny, with a high near 63 and south wind 5 to 15 mph.”

The forecast for Saturday does include a chance of thunderstorms, but with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, that shouldn’t impact the Rebels and Green Wave.

CFP Playoff Injury Report

Ole Miss

CB Cedrick Beavers (Out)

LB Raymond Collins (Out)

OL John Wayne Oliver (Out)

CB Antonio Kite (Questionable)

TE Hayden Bradley (Questionable)

TE Dae’Quan Wright (Probable)

TE Trace Bruckler (Probable)

Tulane

LB Dickson Agu (Out)

TE LeRon Husbands (Out)

DE Gerrod Henderson (Out)

DB Jayden Lewis (Out)

K Cooper Heimke (Out)

WR Bryce Bohannon (Doubtful)

S Jack Tchienchou (Probable)

QB Kadin Semonza (Probable)

CB Josh Sims (Probable)

SPR Michael Igbinoghene (Probable)

DB Dorion Jackson (Probable)

OL Tristan Fortenberry (Probable)

OL Mitch Hodnett (Probable)

OL Derrick Graham (Probable)

WR Antwaun Parham (Probable)

How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1)

When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: TNT/HBO Max

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 41-27

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Mississippi State, 38-19

Last time out, Tigers: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (AAC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals, Projection

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tulane: +17.5 (-118)

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Tulane: +610

Ole Miss: -900

Total

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

SP+ Projection