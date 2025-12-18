What does EA CFB 26 think will happen between Tulane and Ole Miss?

The excitement about Saturday’s College Football Playoff game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is growing faster and faster.

For some, the anticipation might be like a kid in the days before Christmas. You’re excited and wishing you could fast forward time to get to Christmas morning faster.

Sadly, no real world remote control exists (only in Click, the surprisingly sad comedy with Adam Sandler). Technically, though, we don’t have to wait.

If you’re looking for what might happen Saturday between Ole Miss and Tulane, and don’t want to watch the season’s previous meeting, we can power up the Xbox or PlayStation and see how the game plays out in EA College Football 26.

Which is what we have done. You can watch the full video below.

As a note, we run this simulation with the difficulty set to Heisman with five minute quarters. Field and weather conditions are set to match the real life conditions, as closely as possible. Neither team is controlled by a user and we don’t mess with rosters or depth charts.

Most importantly, we only run one simulation. So, if an upset happens, it happens. It’s the “anything can happen” element of sports.

Here’s the simulated game in its entirety: