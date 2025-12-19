Comedian revives Lane Kiffin-centric comedy sketch

Comedy is subjective. What one person finds hilarious another might not think is funny.

Some comedians are more wholesome while others tend to dive into darker topics, or be a little more edgy.

One comedian that falls into the latter of those is Daniel Tosh. So, consider this your warning.

If you’re of a certain age, you remember his popular, internet clips show on Comedy Central, Tosh.0, that showcased Tosh’s satire and sarcasm style of comedy. It ran for 12 seasons with its last episode airing in 2020.

Fans of the show will remember one famous sketch Tosh did called Kiffin’s Krimson Korner. It was basically just a roast of Lane Kiffin, who at the time was the Alabama offensive coordinator.

It was visceral and its certain Kiffin saw it. It would’ve been impossible to miss and ignore. People made signs to bring to College GameDay with the name of the sketch on it.

And it’s practically a guarantee he’ll see Tosh’s revamped Kiffin-based show, Kiffin’s Kajun Kast. Ole Miss fans will enjoy what’s essentially an updated roast of Kiffin.

You can see the video below and if it was clear by the names of the comedy sketches, the video is full of NSFW language.

But it’s oh so funny.