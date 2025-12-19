Everything to know 24 hours away from Ole Miss vs. Tulane

It’s an exciting time in Oxford with the first ever playoff game for Ole Miss set to kickoff in 24 hours.

But new Rebels coach Pete Golding and his players aren’t focused on the excitement before the game. They’re focused on making sure they have something to be excited about after the game.

“We’re not getting caught up in the excitement of the fans and all that,” Golding said on Wednesday. “Let’s give them something to be excited about during and after. And we control that by our preparation and how we play.”

Golding likened this week to what high school football teams go through during homecoming week. There’s a lot of extra activities and things going on that can serve as a distraction.

“We got to make sure our preparation is kind of like homecoming games in high school,” Golding said. “You get through all that (stuff) during the week and you’re worried about the dance and the parade and all that. We got to make sure that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do throughout the week to prepare really well, to practice really well, to play a really good football team.”

We’ll find out soon enough if the Rebels are prepared for a Tulane team that’s much better than it was three months ago.

Here is updated weather forecast, injury report, betting odds and more with kickoff 24 hours away.

Gameday Weather Forecast

The forecast for Saturday in Oxford is still clear of any inclement weather or any other elements that could impact the playoff game.

From the National Weather Service, Saturday should be “Sunny, with a high near 63 and south wind 5 to 15 mph.”

Ole Miss

CB Cedrick Beavers (Out)

LB Raymond Collins (Out)

OL John Wayne Oliver (Out)

CB Antonio Kite (Questionable)

TE Hayden Bradley (Questionable)

TE Dae’Quan Wright (Probable)

TE Trace Bruckler (Probable)

Tulane

LB Dickson Agu (Out)

TE LeRon Husbands (Out)

DE Gerrod Henderson (Out)

DB Jayden Lewis (Out)

K Cooper Heimke (Out)

WR Bryce Bohannon (Questionable)

S Jack Tchienchou (Probable)

How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: TNT/HBO Max

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 41-27

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Mississippi State, 38-19

Last time out, Green Wave: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (AAC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals, Projection

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tulane: +17.5 (-118)

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Tulane: +610

Ole Miss: -900

Total

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

SP+ Projection