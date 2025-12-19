Golding leans on leadership as Ole Miss sharpens CFP prep for Tulane

Ole Miss went through one of its final playoff practices this week, and the overriding theme could best be summed up as no one’s interested in pretending this is complicated.

The Rebels are preparing for their first College Football Playoff game, and instead of turning the week into some cinematic emotional journey, they’ve opted for the more boring but far more useful approach—do the work.

That might disappoint fans who want stirring speeches and soaring rhetoric.

Instead, they’re getting Pete Golding sounding like a man who has done enough football prep to know better than to give the universe something to laugh at.

He stuck to simple, firm language about discipline, leadership and repetition. Not exactly Hollywood, but probably more realistic for a CFP team that would prefer to act ready rather than perform it.

No. 6 Ole Miss faces No. 11 Tulane, a rematch of a game the Rebs controlled with 548 total yards.

Naturally, many outside the program want to lean on that result like it’s a crystal ball. Inside the program, nobody seems remotely interested in reliving it.

Golding has said all week that the past meeting doesn’t matter. Coaches always say that, yes, but the Rebels actually practiced like they mean it.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss—who shredded Tulane for over 300 passing yards and 112 on the ground — did not bother pretending he’s reading the preseason script for a motivational video.

He talked about “locking in details” and “daily accountability.” Hardly thrilling, but it’s the sort of language that usually shows up right before a quarterback plays well in postseason football.

Chambliss added that the team knows exactly what needs to be done.

For a player who burned Tulane once already, that’s a polite way of saying the Rebels have seen what works and aren’t aiming to reinvent their identity.

The offense spent the week drilling rhythm, tempo and third-down execution. Nothing dramatic, but then again, Ole Miss didn’t convert seven of 11 third downs by accident in the first matchup. Coaches want those same controlled sequences again, only sharper and cleaner.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said the staff plans to use the home crowd to their advantage.

Oxford should be loud enough to make coordination tricky for Tulane, and Judge sounded confident that the Rebs will use that noise as another piece of game management rather than an emotional crutch. A nice, subtle jab at the idea that energy alone wins playoff games.

Leadership sets temperature

By midweek, Golding returned to what has become his mantra: veteran leadership drives performance.

The older players have “set the tone,” and he meant it the way coaches usually say such things—part praise, part warning to anyone not following their lead.

Golding also declined to play into narratives about momentum or pressure. Instead, he kept reminding anyone listening that effort and love of the game make the rest easier.

If that sounds like a man trying to keep his team from reading too many playoff think-pieces, that’s probably because he is.

The Rebels’ demeanor reflected that same veteran edge. Practices were crisp but not frantic.

Players looked more like a group checking boxes than one bracing for shock. Tulane’s earlier loss to Ole Miss didn’t flatten their confidence, but it certainly sharpened their urgency.

Defensively, the Rebs leaned on fundamentals. Co-defensive coordinator Bryan Brown hammered tackling, third-down discipline and turnovers.

Brown praised the group’s selflessness—a required trait for a unit that often wins by assignment soundness rather than flashy disruption.

Defensive tackle William Echoles shared that the defense has been “dialed in for weeks.” Again, nothing flashy. But that sort of non-quote from a lineman tends to describe a team that hits its stride at the right time.

Tulane managed only 10 points in the earlier meeting, and the Rebels don’t sound eager to let that number grow.

Execution, not emotion, drives final push

As Ole Miss wrapped up its practice cycle, Golding emphasized treating every day like a game day. He wasn’t saying it to inspire.

He was saying it because that’s the only way the Rebels know how to approach a first-time playoff appearance without getting swallowed by the moment.

Chambliss closed the week echoing that attitude. He talked about controlling assignments, staying steady through momentum swings and avoiding self-inflicted mistakes. He sounded like a quarterback who has learned that postseason football rewards patience just as much as big plays.

This Ole Miss team may not be delivering stirring underdog speeches or splashy declarations, but their week of preparation looked exactly like what a mature playoff team should do: focus on repetition, trust leadership and let the work carry them.

There were no theatrics. No grandstanding. Just a program trying to prove it belongs on the biggest stage by behaving like it already does.

Key takeaways