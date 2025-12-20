The conspiracy theory that never made sense for Ole Miss

For all of human history, conspiracy theorists have existed.

And the sports world isn’t immune, which is why it wasn’t hard to find skeptics on the internet about future LSU coaches on the Ole Miss sideline on Saturday.

But one thing conspiracy theorists tend to skip past is common sense.

A lot of outside noise was made about future LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Wies Jr. calling offensive plays in the Rebels’ CFP game against Tulane.

Would Lane Kiffin push Weis to sabotage Ole Miss in its playoff game?

That was the general question asked by skeptics and, at the surface level, it makes sense. Kiffin wanted to be on the sideline for Saturday’s playoff game, but Ole Miss AD Keith Carter (rightfully) said no.

Would Kiffin’s feelings be hurt so much that’d he try to actively torpedo the Rebels’ chances at winning? He had a direct line to do it, after all.

But common sense (which isn’t very common these days) would say that’s ridiculous. Don’t take this writer’s word for it. The man who replaced Kiffin as Ole Miss head coach laid it out plainly.

“I had zero concern with Charlie Weis (Jr.) calling this game for this one reason: Charlie Weis could not afford not to call a hell of a game,” Pete Golding said after the 41-10 win. “He’s heard his whole life ‘Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense.’ This is his one opportunity for people to realize Charlie Weis calls the offense, just like he’s done all year.

“He did a great job off tonight. I had no concern on that because the last thing Charlie wants to do is come out here and lay an egg. Because, then, whose offense is it? You’d be writing about it.”

Every person writing about Ole Miss would instantly attribute the offensive success to Kiffin, not Weis. That’s what would happen.

Golding is right about that. Saturday against Tulane was Weis’ opportunity to prove that he’s following in his father’s footsteps as an offensive genius and it’s not all Kiffin’s doing.