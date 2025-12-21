Early betting odds, tv listings for 2025 Sugar Bowl

What No. 6 Ole Miss did Saturday was worthy of a celebration.

Defeating Tulane 41-10 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff, in a dominant manner, was a cathartic experience for players, coaches and fans. They had all been through the ringer the last two months and to get a win without you-know-who is exactly what people in Oxford needed.

While fans can continue to celebrate all the way until January 1 when the Rebels face No. 3 Georgia, the players and coaches are already back to work.

“We’re gonna enjoy it tonight and then we’ll be back to work at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning,” Rebels’ coach Pete Golding said. “We’re going to be challenging a really good Georgia team, but it’s a great venue great place to play and great food.”

The Rebels and Bulldogs will meet in New Orleans for the CFP quarterfinal/Sugar Bowl. It’s a place both teams are familiar with, but Ole Miss does have the shorter drive.

“I think that’s really good for our players and then obviously our fans,” Golding said. “We got a big Jackson group, south group on the coast and all that. I think New Orleans is a place everybody enjoys going to visit. It’s a great venue. The Sugar Bowl does an unbelievable job. We’ve been there several times at several different places.”

Golding is from Louisiana and has family still living in the state, which adds a little bit of an extra personal touch to the game.

“My brother had a second child last week, William, that I have not seen yet and they live in New Orleans,” Golding said. “Wo I get to go see my nephew. I’ve got a niece, but it’s my first nephew. I’m super pumped up about that.”

Ole Miss will have almost two weeks to prepare for Georgia, the only team to beat the Rebels this season. That game was during the Bulldogs’ stretch of season where they’d spot the opponent a double-digit lead only to come back and win.

That probably explains why the Rebels are almost a full touchdown underdog in the early betting odds. Here’s an early look at those odds, plus how to watch the Sugar Bowl.

How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, January 1

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10

Last time out, Tigers: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 9-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +210

Georgia: -260

Total