Golding’s authority shows as Ole Miss cruises past Tulane

The first thing you notice about Pete Golding’s Ole Miss team isn’t the score.

It’s the calm.

No sideline theatrics. Not a panic atmosphere over decisions. No loud debates with laminated charts. Just a head coach making choices, players executing them, and a football game drifting steadily in one direction.

That direction was clear against Tulane.

Before the Rebels ever reached the Sugar Bowl bracket line, they had already shown something more important. They looked like a team that knew exactly who was in charge.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. “He just has that head coach swag about himself. He controls the room, controls the narrative. The guys believe in him — and you can see it.

“He’s just a great human being, great coach, great motivator. Knows football inside and out. He’s going to be a heck of a coach for a long, long, long time.”

That belief translated quickly.

Ole Miss, the No. 6 seed, rolled 11-seed Tulane 41-10 in a College Football Playoff rematch, giving Golding his first postseason win as a head coach and sending the Rebels to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Tulane became just the second team in college football history to lose to the same opponent by 30 or more points twice in one season. That tends to happen when one team is settled and the other is not.

The Rebels opened the game with two touchdowns in their first seven plays, then hit a brief lull with back-to-back punts. Instead of pressing, Ole Miss responded with an 11-play drive that ended in a field goal and a 17-3 lead.

It wasn’t flashy. It was controlled.

That control has become a defining trait of Golding’s early tenure. He canceled his introductory press conference because he wanted the focus on the players.

Anything the leadership council felt was a distraction has already been removed from the building.

Less talking. Less noise. More clarity.

That clarity extends to the sideline.

Authority over trends, and trust over noise

Golding doesn’t coach like his predecessor, and he’s not pretending otherwise.

Where previous decisions leaned heavily on analytics, Golding leans on feel, defense, and momentum. That difference showed up clearly when Ole Miss faced fourth-down situations that screamed for calculator input.

“The book is going to say it’s two possessions still,” Golding said. “But I coach defense. It’s two touchdowns, all right? That’s different for me.”

It wasn’t defiance for the sake of it. It was perspective.

Early in the game, Golding took a delay of game on fourth-and-short near midfield, a move that suggested patience rather than urgency. Later, he rolled the dice on a fourth-and-3 that helped set up another field goal.

Both decisions made sense in context. Neither followed a script.

Golding’s approach wasn’t about proving analytics wrong. It was about showing his players that he trusts them, and that he’ll take responsibility for the call.

That kind of authority tends to quiet a locker room in the best possible way.

Ole Miss kept stacking points, stops, and possessions. Tulane didn’t get breathing room. The game never tilted back toward uncertainty.

Instead, it felt like a continuation of something already decided.

Points still matter, and so does momentum

Kicker Luke Carneiro benefited from Golding’s willingness to take points.

He connected on two field goals of more than 40 yards and went a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points, moving into third place in Ole Miss single-season history in overall scoring.

“At that point, it was keeping the momentum of the game,” Golding said. “We just stopped them on fourth down. This is where I’m different than the book.

“We just got an extra possession that we shouldn’t have got because they should have punted. We’ve got to come away with points.”

Ole Miss did exactly that.

Carneiro’s night also came with off-field attention. He has already been contacted by Lane Kiffin and LSU about transferring, with the lone portal window opening January 2.

Still, expectations inside the program are steady. Just as assistants John Garrison and Jake Schoonover didn’t leave despite similar advances, there’s confidence this group is staying intact.

They’ve bought into Golding.

He’s been clear that he isn’t changing who he is, on or off the field, though he admits he’s working on cutting back the cussing. That, too, is part of setting a tone.

The Rebels know what they’re getting. More importantly, they seem comfortable with it.

A quieter Ole Miss, and a louder message

Golding allows assistants to speak for themselves. He lets players speak mostly through performance. He doesn’t chase attention, and he doesn’t dodge responsibility.

That combination showed up clearly against Tulane.

The Rebels weren’t reckless. They weren’t conservative for the sake of it either. They were measured, prepared, and confident in their plan.

That plan now carries Ole Miss into a Sugar Bowl matchup with Georgia, backed by a team that looks settled in its identity.

Golding isn’t trying to win debates. He’s setting standards.

So far, his Rebels appear more than willing to follow.

Key takeaways