Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 16

It wasn’t the greatest NFL weekend for Ole Miss alumni.
Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown had one of the best offensive days among the former Rebels. He had nine catches for 95 yards in a win against Washington.
Denver’s D.J. Jones had the biggest defensive day with seven tackles and a sack in a losing effort.
The Rebel that made the biggest headlines, though, was Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf. He was suspended two games for an altercation with a fan. You can read more about that here.
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had one of the worst days a quarterback could have. He completed only seven passes for 33 yards with one interception and was sacked five times. He ended the game with QBR of 4.7.
Here’s how all of the former Rebels performed in Week 16 of the NFL season:
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had nine catches for 95 yards (10.6 ypc) in a 29-18 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 73 receptions, 935 yards, 7 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played six offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in a 28-24 win against the Ravens.
- Season: 3 GS, 15 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 7 of 13 passes for 33 yards and one interception, as well as two runs for seven yards in a 16-13 loss to the Vikings.
- Season: 172 of 277, 1,835 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 72 carries, 407 yards, 7 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had two catches for 36 yards in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 43 receptions, 395 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had four catches for 54 yards in a 34-17 win against the Cowboys.
- Season: 27 receptions, 278 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Last Week: Missed the Falcons’ 26-19 win due to a personal matter.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 38-37 win against the Rams.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 45-21 loss to the Bengals.
- Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Recorded seven tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 30 tackles, 18 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played on 13 special teams snaps in a 22-16 win against the Packers.
- Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one catch for 10 yards in a 23-20 win against the Browns.
- Season: 29 receptions, 363 yards, 3 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had four catches for 42 yards (10.5 ypc) in a 29-24 win against the Lions.
- Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was targeted once in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.
- Season: 3 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Played 11 defensive snaps in a 23-21 loss to the Texans.
- Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TF
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 29-18 loss to the Eagles.
- Season: 14 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 23-20 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 19 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Played eight offensive snaps in a 48-27 win against the Colts.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had two tackles in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.
- Season: 28 tackles, 20 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts