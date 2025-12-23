Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 16

It wasn’t the greatest NFL weekend for Ole Miss alumni.

Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown had one of the best offensive days among the former Rebels. He had nine catches for 95 yards in a win against Washington.

Denver’s D.J. Jones had the biggest defensive day with seven tackles and a sack in a losing effort.

The Rebel that made the biggest headlines, though, was Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf. He was suspended two games for an altercation with a fan. You can read more about that here.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had one of the worst days a quarterback could have. He completed only seven passes for 33 yards with one interception and was sacked five times. He ended the game with QBR of 4.7.

Here’s how all of the former Rebels performed in Week 16 of the NFL season:

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had nine catches for 95 yards (10.6 ypc) in a 29-18 win against the Commanders.

Season: 73 receptions, 935 yards, 7 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played six offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in a 28-24 win against the Ravens.

Season: 3 GS, 15 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 7 of 13 passes for 33 yards and one interception, as well as two runs for seven yards in a 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 172 of 277, 1,835 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 72 carries, 407 yards, 7 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had two catches for 36 yards in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 43 receptions, 395 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had four catches for 54 yards in a 34-17 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 27 receptions, 278 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Missed the Falcons’ 26-19 win due to a personal matter.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 38-37 win against the Rams.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 45-21 loss to the Bengals.

Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded seven tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 30 tackles, 18 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played on 13 special teams snaps in a 22-16 win against the Packers.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one catch for 10 yards in a 23-20 win against the Browns.

Season: 29 receptions, 363 yards, 3 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had four catches for 42 yards (10.5 ypc) in a 29-24 win against the Lions.

Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was targeted once in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

Season: 3 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Played 11 defensive snaps in a 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TF

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 29-18 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 14 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 23-20 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 19 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Played eight offensive snaps in a 48-27 win against the Colts.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had two tackles in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

Season: 28 tackles, 20 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads