Chambliss, Ole Miss stuck waiting on NCAA sixth-year ruling

Down here in the South, we understand patience. We wait on rain. Kickoff times always seem to drag away time.

We even wait on barbecue to finish right. But nobody waits quite like the NCAA makes people wait.

Just ask Trinidad Chambliss.

The Ole Miss quarterback is currently stuck in the middle of the NCAA’s favorite pastime: paperwork.

After leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Chambliss is trying to do something fairly simple — play one more season of college football. Naturally, the process has become anything but simple.

Ole Miss filed a waiver on Nov. 16 asking the NCAA to grant Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility.

That request now sits with the Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement, where decisions are made quietly, slowly, and without any urgency recognizable to the real world.

Career that didn’t follow the script

Chambliss already used up his standard five-year eligibility clock. His path wasn’t the usual straight line from high school to Saturdays in the SEC.

He started at Division II Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss and becoming one of the most productive quarterbacks in the conference this season.

That background is part of why this waiver exists in the first place. The NCAA rules are built for neat little timelines. Chambliss’ career didn’t cooperate.

The Rebels were informed earlier this month that the NCAA requested additional information as part of the review.

That’s usually how these things go — one more form, one more explanation, one more reminder that nothing moves fast unless television money is involved.

Numbers that say he can still play

On the field, Chambliss hasn’t looked like someone ready to hang up the cleats. He threw 19 touchdown passes this season, completed 66.6% of his throws, and added 506 rushing yards with eight rushing touchdowns.

In Ole Miss’ first CFP game, he completed 23 of 29 passes for 282 yards. Those numbers don’t scream “time to retire.”

They scream “quarterback who might still be useful.”

But usefulness doesn’t always matter in an NCAA waiver case. Process does. And the process, as usual, is complicated.

Lawyers, letters, and legal language

On Dec. 17, Chambliss hired attorney Tom Mars, who sent a detailed letter to Ole Miss that was then forwarded to the NCAA. The letter argues that denying the waiver would cause “irreparable harm” to Chambliss.

That phrase carries weight in courtrooms, even if it sometimes lands softly in NCAA inboxes.

Rebel fans should remember Mars’ name. He’s the one former coach Houston Nutt hired to clear his name and the digging ultimately led to the stuff that got Hugh Freeze fired.

Still, the move underscores how serious this situation is. This isn’t a casual request. It’s a quarterback trying to preserve one more year that could shape his future.

And while Ole Miss has been the place where Chambliss flourished, he hasn’t boxed himself into one option.

If the waiver is granted, he would consider other opportunities, including LSU, where his former head coach and offensive coordinator are now working.

Waiting while the calendar turns

Timing matters here. The NCAA transfer portal opens Jan. 2.

Roster planning for 2026 is already underway across the country. Coaches are counting scholarships. Players are weighing options.

Meanwhile, Chambliss waits.

Asked about his future, he kept it measured and honest.

“I’d have to consider what the best situation is for me,” Chambliss said. ‘What I feel most comfortable with. Who I trust the most.”

That’s about as clear as anyone can be when the NCAA hasn’t made up its mind yet.

A familiar NCAA story

For those who have followed college football long enough, this story feels familiar. A productive player. A reasonable request. A long wait. A governing body that never explains its timeline.

The Rebs aren’t asking for special treatment. They’re asking for clarity. Chambliss isn’t demanding anything. He’s asking for the chance to keep playing.

Whether that happens will depend on a committee meeting behind closed doors, on a schedule only the NCAA understands.

Ole Miss keeps playing, Chambliss keeps waiting

While the waiver sits unresolved, Ole Miss continues its postseason run. The Rebels move forward as best they can, knowing the quarterback who helped get them here may or may not be allowed to return next season.

For now, Chambliss waits. Ole Miss waits. And the NCAA, true to form, takes its time.

Down South, we call that tradition.

Key takeaways