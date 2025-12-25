Rebs target three key transfers as portal window nears

Ole Miss football is heading into one of the most important stretches of its offseason as the NCAA Transfer Portal prepares to open on Jan. 2.

The Rebels are not approaching this window blindly. Instead, the focus is on targeted additions who can help in clear areas of need and fit what coach Pete Golding wants his roster to look like moving forward.

The portal does not stay open long, which means decisions must be quick and precise. For Ole Miss, that means zeroing in on players who already have SEC experience or strong regional ties.

Among the names expected to draw interest in Oxford are a linebacker with proven production, a cornerback with starting experience, and a young offensive tackle who could grow into a long-term solution.

Each of these players checks a different box, but together they show how the Rebels plan to attack the portal — with balance, familiarity and upside.

Target No. 1: Linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr.

At the top of the list is Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr., who is expected to enter the transfer portal once the window opens.

Woodyard Jr. is coming off a strong 2025 season in which he earned First-Team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus. He finished the year with 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Across his last two seasons at Auburn, he totaled 88 tackles and consistently showed an ability to play downhill and diagnose plays quickly.

There is also a connection that matters. Golding was Woodyard Jr.’s primary recruiter while he was on staff at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide nearly landed him during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

That familiarity could play a role as the Rebels look to solidify the middle of their defense with a player who already understands the demands of SEC football.

Target No. 2: Cornerback Ashton Stamps

Another name Ole Miss is expected to pursue is cornerback Ashton Stamps, a defensive back with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stamps started all 13 games for LSU during the 2024 season, quickly establishing himself as a dependable presence in the Tigers’ secondary.

Over two seasons, he appeared in 24 games and recorded 74 tackles while breaking up 16 passes. Those numbers reflect both availability and production.

For the Rebs, Stamps represents a chance to add experience to a defensive backfield that values players who have already faced top-level competition.

His background in Louisiana and consistent playing time make him an appealing option as Ole Miss looks to strengthen its coverage on the outside.

Target No. 3: Offensive Tackle Isaiah Autry-Dent

The third target brings a different kind of appeal. Offensive tackle Isaiah Autry-Dent is a Mississippi native who recently entered the transfer portal after his time at Oklahoma.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Autry-Dent was a highly regarded prospect out of high school and received multiple Power Four offers, including one from Ole Miss.

He appeared in one game for Oklahoma last season, playing 26 snaps against Maine, and now appears ready for a new opportunity.

For the Rebels, Autry-Dent offers size, youth and long-term potential — especially important on an offensive line that always needs depth and development.

A return home could also provide the right environment for him to grow into a larger role.

Timing and outlook

With the portal opening Jan. 2, Ole Miss will have a limited window to act before competition intensifies across the SEC and beyond.

Golding and his staff have navigated the portal before, and this year’s approach appears focused on players who can contribute quickly or develop into core pieces.

Landing all three targets is far from guaranteed, but the Rebels have positioned themselves to be involved in conversations that matter.

As the offseason unfolds, these names offer a clear picture of how Ole Miss plans to build its roster — selectively, strategically and with purpose.

