Game week begins as No. 6 Ole Miss prepares for CFP rematch

While it may be Friday, for No. 6 Ole Miss it’s Monday – the start of game week.

In seven days, the Rebels will face No. 3 Georgia in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the AllState Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The Rebels had a couple days off to celebrate the holidays with family and returned to campus Thursday night. Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said they’d treat this week like any other game week.

“We’re going to bring them back Christmas night and go to work as a normal Monday would be on the 26th,” he said. “No different than when we first prepared, you know that week before that we got into it for Tulane and that bye week.”

Just like preparing for Tulane, the Rebels are preparing for another rematch of a regular season game. This one, though, Ole Miss lost but only after leading for most of the game.

That experience gave Ole Miss a good idea of what it will take to beat the Bulldogs.

“Hopefully, we can get them to at least punt one time. That would be a good start,” Golding said. “They do a really good job on offense, using multiple formations, creating extra gaps, do a good job really running the football. The run sets up their play action, and then I think the quarterback who’s got experience is playing at a really high level, is very accurate, makes really good decisions.

“To have a chance, you’re going to have to be able to stop the run, which is easier said than done. We’re going to be really smart in the back end and play to our help and leverage and change that picture for them, and you got to create some turnovers and some takeaways within the game to get the offense back on.”

One hurdle for the Rebels is that while they know what it’ll take to beat Georgia, the Bulldogs know what it’d take to beat Ole Miss.

“They got a really high powered, explosive, great wide outs, really good tight end,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “One of the best backs in the country. Arguably the quarterback that may be playing the best in the country in terms of his ability to make throws in all areas.

“I mean, the guy’s elite. He’s elite last time he played him. He’s just as elite or more elite now because he’s gotten more experience and more confidence.”

We’ll find out in seven days who learned the most from the previous meeting this season. Based on the betting lines, some smart people think that’ll be Georgia.

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-1, 7-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, January 1

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10

Last time out, Tigers: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-105)

Georgia: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +198

Georgia: -245

Total