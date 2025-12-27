How to watch No. 15 Ole Miss women’s basketball vs. Alcorn State

No. 15 Ole Miss is set to return to action after a six day break to rest and enjoy the holidays.

And probably, also, to forget about the last game played Monday against No. 24 Michigan State the Rebels lost 66-49.

“Just a disappointing offensive play for us tonight,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.

The Rebels made just 33.3 percent of their field goals (17-51) against the Spartans and was 2-for-17 on three-point attempts. They also lost the battle at the boards with Michigan State out-rebounding the Rebels 37-32.

“We feel like we have capable shooters and they just hadn’t been making (shots),” McPhee-McCuin said. “Hopefully, when they come back from the break, they’ll be in a better head space and feeling good about themselves.”

The Rebels will need to because the start of SEC play will come four days after one final tune up game. Luckily, they have the perfect opponent to get right.

For the third-straight season, Ole Miss will host Alcorn State in the game before the start of conference action for Ole Miss. Last season, the Rebels scored 90 points against the Lady Braves for sixth time in the 19-game series.

Ole Miss also reached 100 points once against Alcorn State with McPhee-McCuin on the sidelines for the Rebels during the 2020 season. The Rebels won that game 104-48.

The Lady Braves’ lone win the series was the very first meeting back in 1980 (70-66) and the Rebels have every matchup since then. The Rebels have a good history against Alcorn State that should help with the offensive woes.

Three of the top six all-time best field goal percentages by an Ole Miss team have come against Alcorn State. That includes last season’s game that saw Ole Miss shoot .673 from the field.

For what’s it worth, Alcorn State opponents this season shooting a .428 field goal percentage and averaging 69 points per game.

If you want to see if Ole Miss can top last season’s performance, here’s what you need to know:

How to Watch: Alcorn State at No. 15 Ole Miss

Who: Alcorn State Lady Braves (3-7) at No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 18-1

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 93, Alcorn State 43 (December 30, 2024)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 24 Michigan State, 66-49

Last time out, Lady Braves: lost to Auburn, 62-50

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Points: Cotie McMahon (18.4 ppg, .505 FG%)

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala (9.0 rpg, 3.9 offensive rpg)

Assists: Sira Thienou (2.9 apg, 1.3 turnovers per game)

Alcorn State Stat Leaders