Jaylon Braxton finds footing, future with Ole Miss after reset

Jaylon Braxton doesn’t talk much about escape, but this season tells that story anyway.

A year ago, he was stuck on a team that finished the regular season a ho-hum 6-6 at Arkansas in a year that dragged on and offered little payoff for patience.

They were already showing the cracks that led to the Razorbacks’ 2-10 fallout this year and a complete coaching staff overhaul.

Now, he is starting games for Ole Miss, part of a defense that helped deliver the program’s first-ever 12-win season and a return trip to New Orleans.

That kind of turnaround does not happen by accident. It usually comes from finding the right place at the right time, and for Braxton, that place turned out to be Oxford.

Braxton was recruited with promise and was a Freshman All-American with the Hogs in 2023, flashing the kind of ball skills that made him a four-star recruit.

A frustrating string of injuries has followed him, slowing momentum and limiting availability. This season alone, he missed four games, another reminder that potential does not mean much without time on the field.

At Ole Miss, time finally showed up.

Braxton has started six straight games for the Rebels, settling into a role that asks him to do less guessing and more playing. The result has been his most consistent football in years, the kind that earns trust from coaches and teammates alike.

“I felt more comfortable kind of like the Florida week with my body and my knees,” Braxton said this week starting prep for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. “Then the system, I always study into my playbook extra. I’ve kind of been comfortable with it for a minute — just being able to move from corner to safety to nickel.”

Comfort matters, especially for a defensive back who has been moved around more than most. Braxton spent spring practice, summer workouts, and fall camp rotating between safety and corner. That flexibility kept him involved but also delayed a permanent home.

“Corner is my natural position, but I can do both,” Braxton said. “But I do feel more comfortable when I’m at corner.”

That comfort has helped steady the back end of the Ole Miss defense at a time when consistency was required.

The Rebels leaned on him as injuries and inexperience tested depth, and Braxton responded by doing his job without turning every snap into a highlight reel.

Sometimes, boring is exactly what a defense needs.

Transfer decision that paid off

Braxton transferred to Ole Miss in the winter with a clear plan. He was viewed as the likely replacement for Trey Amos, a one-year Rebel who turned his season into an NFL Draft success story.

Amos did exactly what transfer hopefuls dream about. He earned All-American recognition from three services, became a second-round pick by the Washington Commanders, and even started games as a rookie.

That path mattered to Braxton, who saw firsthand what a single, productive season could do.

“I was actually with Trey on my (official visit) here,” Braxton said back in February. “He was telling me this is a great place to be and if you’re looking to do one-and-one, you see how I did it. You can do it here, too. That’s my plan.”

Braxton chose Ole Miss over Texas A&M and Missouri in the transfer portal, betting that opportunity and development would outweigh familiarity.

It was not an easy move after injuries had already disrupted his rhythm, but it was a necessary one.

At Arkansas, Braxton played in nine games with six starts as a freshman, breaking up eight passes and intercepting one. The next season, injuries limited him to just two appearances. His availability was a regular part of weekly press conferences.

This season, Braxton has recorded 17 tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups. Those numbers will not dominate stat sheets, but they tell a quieter story about availability and trust.

And trust matters most in January.

Ole Miss now heads back to the Sugar Bowl for a rematch with Georgia, the lone team to beat the Rebels this season.

The Bulldogs won 43–35 in October, a game that showed both Ole Miss’ firepower and its margin for error.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN, with the Superdome in New Orleans once again serving as the stage.

Braxton will be part of that moment, something that didn’t seem likely a year ago.

He also has a future decision looming. Braxton has eligibility remaining but has not announced whether he will return in 2026. There is time for that conversation later.

For now, he is focused on a coach he believes in.

“Coach, he’s real,” Braxton said of Pete Golding. “He’s probably the smartest football coach I’ve been around. From a schematic standpoint, I don’t think it’s going to get any better than here.”

Golding played a central role in bringing Braxton to Ole Miss. That relationship has paid off.

Key takeaways