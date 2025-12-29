Echoles staying at Ole Miss, but Sugar Bowl, Georgia are first

William Echoles didn’t need long to think about where he wanted his football future to be.

The Mississippi native has made it clear he’ll be back with Ole Miss next season, a decision that carries weight for a program building continuity and identity on defense.

But Echoles hasn’t let that announcement distract him from what’s directly in front of him — a Sugar Bowl matchup against Georgia that still sits unfinished in his mind.

“I mean it’s first time and history for the 12-team playoffs when we made it,” Echoles said. “So just for us to be part, me and Coach Brown, both being from Mississippi, just means a lot to me.”

That sense of place matters for Echoles. He’s from Houston, Mississippi, and he’s playing for the Rebels in a College Football Playoff game that will be staged in New Orleans.

It’s a straight line from home to the biggest stage Ole Miss has reached.

For Echoles, there’s pride in that — but there’s also urgency.

This season still has weight

Echoles has already put together one of his most productive seasons.

He ranks fourth on the team in tackles and leads all Ole Miss defensive linemen with 57 stops. His 4.5 sacks trail only one teammate.

Those numbers matter, but they don’t define how he’s viewing the final game of the season.

Georgia beat Ole Miss earlier this year, and that loss hasn’t been brushed aside. Echoles has spoken openly about what needs to improve if the Rebels want a different result this time — better tackling, better execution, and finishing plays that were missed the first time around.

“I feel like I’ve seen everything that could possibly could be thrown at me, honestly,” Echoles said. “Really just playing different teams, seeing copycat from each team week in and week out.”

That experience has shaped his approach. There’s no wide-eyed feeling heading into the Sugar Bowl. Instead, it’s about applying lessons learned over a long season.

A Mississippi connection on defense

Defensive line coach Bryan Brown sees Echoles as more than just a stat line.

Brown, also a Mississippi native, said Echoles’ background and work habits stand out daily. He’s the kind of player who brings his iPad to practice, takes notes, and treats preparation as seriously as game day.

“Will’s a Mississippi guy like myself, and so I’m proud that we got a really good football player on our side of football and just on our team that’s from the state of Mississippi,” Brown said.

Brown also pointed to how Echoles practices — with the same edge and urgency he shows on Saturdays. That consistency, Brown said, carries over into how the rest of the defensive line prepares.

That matters as Ole Miss gets ready for Georgia, a team that doesn’t allow mistakes to linger.

Looking ahead, but not too far

Echoles confirming he’ll return next season gives the Rebels something programs rarely get in the modern game: clarity.

With the transfer portal and NFL decisions reshaping rosters overnight, knowing a veteran defensive lineman will be back helps stabilize things.

Echoles’ decision gives Ole Miss a known leader in the middle of its defense heading into another run.

But Echoles hasn’t framed it that way publicly.

For him, future plans don’t carry much meaning until the present work is finished.

The Sugar Bowl sits between now and whatever comes next, and he’s treated it that way in conversations with teammates and coaches.

The message has stayed the same: there’s still work to do.

Preparation over celebration

The Rebels have spent weeks balancing recognition with routine.

Reaching the College Football Playoff is historic for Ole Miss, but Echoles hasn’t let that label creep into daily habits.

Brown said Echoles’ approach hasn’t changed — violent hands, physical reps, and attention to detail.

“He practices the way he plays,” Brown said. “He plays violent, he practices violent, and he punches at the ball violently.”

That edge will be needed against Georgia, a team that thrives on wearing opponents down. Echoles knows what that feels like from the first meeting.

This time, he’s aiming to be part of a different ending.

Home state pride, present-day focus

Echoles’ story resonates because it blends loyalty with realism.

He’s staying home. He’s returning to Ole Miss. But he’s also grounded enough to know that decisions about next season don’t win games in January.

Right now, the Rebels need leaders who can live in the moment, correct mistakes, and handle pressure without drifting too far ahead. Echoles has tried to be that voice on defense.

Mississippi pride can wait. The Sugar Bowl can’t.

