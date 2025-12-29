Focus now on effort and lineups as Ole Miss men face Alcorn State

The time until the start of the SEC men and women basketball seasons can almost be measured in hours instead of days.

All 32 basketball teams in the SEC will play their first conference games this season and if last season is any indication, it’s going to be a slugfest.

That’s why these final nonconference games are important for everyone, including Ole Miss men and women. Both teams had a long break over the holidays and face Alcorn State in a pair of games that serve as final tune ups.

No. 15 Ole Miss women’s team won its tune up game Sunday, 64-44, albeit in a contest that was much closer than it should’ve been.

“We really have to dig down deep and do some soul-searching. Was really disappointed with our effort today, especially in that first and second quarter,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s not what Ole Miss basketball is about. For us, some people are going to have to just grow up and make the decision to come out and be competitive and be the hardest-working team on the floor. And I’m going to search for that.”

Now, it’s the Ole Miss men’s team turn on the court at SJB Pavilion.

Monday night’s game against Alcorn State is much more important for the men’s team. The last time we saw the Rebels was a disappointing loss to NC State that put the lack of effort woes on full display.

It’ll be worth noting who is in the starting lineup. Will coach Chris Beard make a statement by starting players who played with effort against NC State? Or will he give the regular starters a chance to show those woes are gone?

Here’s what you need to know to find out the answer to those questions:

How to Watch: Alcorn State at Ole Miss

Who: Alcorn State Lady Braves (1-10) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-5)

When: 7 p.m., Monday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 5-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 73, Alcorn State 58 (November 7, 2022)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to NC State, 76-62

Last time out, Braves: lost to Baylor, 113-56

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Points: Malik Dia (14.7 ppg, .456 FG%)

Rebounds: Malik Dia (6.8 rpg, 2.1 offensive rpg)

Assists: Ilias Kamardine (4.3 apg, 2.2 turnovers per game)

Alcorn State Stat Leaders