Rebels survive sluggish start, separate late vs. Alcorn State

No. 15 Ole Miss women’s basketball did what it was supposed to do Sunday afternoon but the path to a 64-44 victory over Alcorn State was far more uncomfortable than the final score suggests.

Facing a Lady Braves team that entered the day 3-8, the Rebels never fully imposed their will during the opening half and instead spent much of the game grinding through stretches where separation proved elusive.

Ole Miss eventually pulled away, but only after allowing Alcorn State to hang around well longer than expected in the nonconference finale at the SJB Pavilion.

“We really have to dig down deep and do some soul-searching. Was really disappointed with our effort today, especially in that first and second quarter,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s not what Ole Miss basketball is about. For us, some people are going to have to just grow up and make the decision to come out and be competitive and be the hardest-working team on the floor. And I’m going to search for that.”

The Rebels (13-2, 0-0 SEC) still accomplished plenty. The win secured the most nonconference victories for an Ole Miss team entering SEC play this century.

Ole Miss also finished a perfect 7-0 at home in nonconference action, marking the fourth such occurrence under McPhee-McCuin and the second straight season it has happened.

Yet the early flow of the game told a different story. Alcorn State showed little fear early, trading baskets and leads throughout a choppy first quarter that featured seven lead changes.

Ole Miss opened the game with Cotie McMahon and Latasha Lattimore accounting for the first 10 points, but sustained offensive rhythm never followed. Missed shots and empty possessions kept the Lady Braves within striking distance, and Ole Miss leaned heavily on free throws to survive the first-quarter stalemate.

Despite committing seven fouls in the opening period, Alcorn State trailed by just two at the end of the quarter. Lattimore’s seven early points helped Ole Miss carry a narrow 19-17 edge into the second quarter, a margin that felt far too slim given the disparity on paper.

Lattimore ultimately delivered the interior presence Ole Miss needed, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for her second double-double of the season and 15th of her career. Her rim protection steadied the Rebels defensively, especially as the game wore on.

McMahon once again led all scorers with 21 points, her seventh 20-plus-point outing of the season, while Sira Thienou added a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

“Cotie’s a winner and a competitor,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I expect nothing but what she’s doing. I’m glad we have her.”

Ole Miss eventually created distance in the second half through defensive pressure and improved rebounding, but the performance served as a reminder that dominance isn’t guaranteed even against an overmatched opponent. With SEC play looming, the Rebels leave nonconference action with momentum, but also with clear areas that must sharpen quickly.