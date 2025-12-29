Georgia knows Ole Miss’ backfield is where trouble starts

Georgia’s Sugar Bowl preparation doesn’t begin with formations or coverages. It begins with a reminder.

Ole Miss doesn’t beat teams by overpowering them. The Rebels beat teams by forcing defenders to tackle in space, one snap at a time.

Georgia learned that lesson earlier this season in Athens. The Bulldogs won the game, limited the Rebels’ rushing numbers, and pushed Ole Miss out of rhythm late. Still, Georgia didn’t walk away thinking the run game was solved.

Instead, the Bulldogs came away knowing where the danger lives.

It lives in the Ole Miss backfield, where patience, missed tackles, and quarterback mobility turn ordinary plays into extended drives.

That’s why Georgia’s defensive staff hasn’t downplayed the Rebels’ ground attack entering the Sugar Bowl. They’ve leaned into it.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said Kewan Lacy’s ability to force missed tackles jumps off the tape. He pointed out that Lacy has forced more missed tackles than any back in the country.

That skill doesn’t fade in big games. If anything, it gets louder.

Schumann referenced a broadcast note from Ole Miss’ game against Tulane that tracked Lacy forcing his 104th missed tackle of the season on an opening touchdown.

And Schumann made it clear Lacy’s value goes beyond rushing attempts. He credited the senior’s pass protection and overall reliability, noting how the Rebels trust him in critical moments.

That trust shapes how defenses have to line up.

Bulldogs know backfield changes game

Georgia’s concerns don’t stop with Lacy.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss adds a second layer that forces defenders to slow down just enough to get uncomfortable. Georgia defenders described Chambliss as extremely quick, a quarterback who can make players miss and turn broken plays into positive yardage.

That speed matters because it changes how defenders pursue. It widens gaps. It delays reactions. And it opens space for others.

In the regular-season meeting, Georgia held Ole Miss to 88 rushing yards. Lacy finished with just 12 carries, his second-lowest total of the year. On paper, it looked like a clear defensive win.

But Georgia doesn’t see it that way.

The Bulldogs know that game required discipline on nearly every snap. Ole Miss didn’t stop running because it couldn’t. It stopped because Georgia forced it to earn everything.

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson acknowledged the challenge of bringing Lacy down cleanly, pointing to his vision and breakaway speed. That’s not something that disappears with extra preparation time.

Across 13 games, Lacy and Chambliss have combined for 1,872 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. That production reflects consistency, not gimmicks.

Georgia understands that Sugar Bowl games don’t follow regular-season logic. Neutral fields, extended preparation, and nothing left to save often push teams back toward what they trust most.

For Ole Miss, that trust sits squarely in the backfield.

Schumann said if Lacy is healthy and available, the Rebels’ ground game will be a major factor. That’s coach language, but it carries weight.

Georgia doesn’t have to fear Ole Miss’ backfield. But it does have to respect it.

Because in the South, games like this don’t always turn on explosive plays. They turn on missed tackles, discipline, and whether defenders finish what they start.

And that’s exactly where Ole Miss tries to make its living.

