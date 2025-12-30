How to watch No. 15 Ole Miss SEC opener vs. Georgia

Human nature is for most people to feel the most comfortable in familiar situations. It’s why we go to the same restaurants, bars, grocery stores, etc.

No. 15 Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin finds her comfort zone in what’s going to be hardest part of the Rebels’ season: SEC games.

“Now that we’re shifting into SEC play, I’m really excited,” McPhee-McCuin said on Tuesday. “This is a familiar environment for me. Non-conference play doesn’t bring familiarity, but conference play does. What excites me most is the rhythm and cadence of SEC play. When I first got the job, Carol Ross told me the SEC has a certain feel to it, especially with the Thursday–Sunday format, and she was absolutely right.

“We’re closing one chapter and entering another. The SEC slate is obviously more difficult — you’re playing consistently good teams — but we’re excited for the challenge.”

Ole Miss handled the challenge of its non-conference schedule well. The Rebels are 13-2 and the two losses were at neutral sites and one was against a ranked opponent.

But now Ole Miss will start conference play in what’s one of the deepest conferences ever.

“You can only prepare so much for this league, but I truly believe the SEC is the best league in the country,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We currently have three or four teams in the top 10 and eight in the top 25. That’s the perception of this league, and it’s earned.”

The Foe: Georgia Bulldogs

The Rebels’ first opponent also handled its non-conference schedule well. Georgia is undefeated through 14 games and its best win is a 66-62 win against Kansas.

“This is a great matchup because whichever team executes its style the best will win,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I have a lot of respect for them. They may not have won a lot last year, but they beat Tennessee, which tells you everything you need to know. I’m glad we’re starting conference play at home. We’re going to have to be tough, competitive, and very clear with our game plan.”

Here’s what you need to know to follow along as the Rebels begin conference play on New Year’s Day.

How to Watch: Georgia at No. 15 Ole Miss

Who: Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-2)

When: 2 p.m., Thursday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Alcorn State, 64-44

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Charleston Southern, 97-52

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Cotie McMahon – 18.6 ppg (.505 FG%), 5.5 rpg, 32 assists, 8 blocks, 18 steals

Christeen Iwuala – 15.8 ppg (.599 FG%), 9 rpg, .662 FT%, 22 assists, 10 blocks, 16 steals

Latasha Lattimore – 9.3 ppg (.466 FG%), 6.4 rpg, 16 assists, 31 blocks, 6 steals

Debreasha Powe – 7.1 ppg (.362 FG%), 2.3 rpg, 17 assists, 5 blocks, 24 steals

Georgia Stat Leaders