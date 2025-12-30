Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy listed as probable in initial availability report

There wasn’t much drama in No. 6 Ole Miss winning its first round College Football Playoff game against No. 11 Tulane, but there was a little bit.

All-American running back Kewan Lacy injured his shoulder late in the first half and two plays later, SEC Newcomer of the Year Trinidad Chambliss left the game with an injury.

It made for a nerve-racking halftime, but both players came out and played in the second half. Chambliss played the entire half, but Lacy left in the fourth quarter after reaggravating the shoulder injury.

This week, Lacy was spotted wearing a brace during the brief open practice periods that were open to the media. But he is expected to be fully available. So, don’t let the first Student-Athlete Availability Report for Thursday night’s quarterfinal game cause any worries.

Lacy was listed as probable in Monday night’s report, along with tight end Dae’Quan Wright. Both are expected to fully available against No. 3 Georgia.

“(Lacy) was out there with us today,” assistant coach Joe Judge said on Monday. “At this point in the season, no one’s 100 percent. Pat (Jernigan) and his staff will have a better idea. At this point, we’re getting everyone ready to play. Like I said, nobody’s 100 percent at this point for any team. So, we’re trying to get everyone as prepared as I can.”

The Rebels will need Lacy at his best-possible self if they want to avoid repeating their regular season loss to the Bulldogs. They might also need Lacy to run for more than 31 yards like he did in the previous meeting, but that story has already been written.

Here’s the complete availability report for both Ole Miss and Georgia.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

No. 6 Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

Doubtful

LB #34 Raymond Collins

Questionable

TE #4 Caleb Odom

Probable

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

TE #8 Dae’Quan Wright

No. 3 Georgia

Out

OLB #0 Gabe Harris Jr.

DB #8 Joenel Aguero

DB #31 Kyron Jones

DL #44 Jordan Hall

OL #74 Drew Bobo

Probable

WR #8 Colbie Young

TE #9 Ethan Barbour

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-1, 7-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, January 1

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +202

Georgia: -250

Total