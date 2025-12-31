Everything to know 24 hours before Ole Miss-Georgia kickoff

Ole Miss enters the College Football Playoff with laser-focused intensity, leaving behind the usual distractions that come with postseason festivities.

Newly promoted coach Pete Golding has emphasized to his team the importance of separating business from leisure.

“I think the biggest thing is departmentalizing the difference between when am I focusing and when am I allowed to have some fun,” Golding said. “During meetings, when we hit the grass and we’re out there practicing, our focus has to be on the attention to detail to do the things we need to do in order to win the game.”

The Rebels, led by veteran players with elite leadership, have bought into Golding’s philosophy, treating the CFP quarterfinal in New Orleans as an extension of a road game rather than a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

“The mission’s always above the man,” Golding added. “They understand what they’re playing for. This is just an extension of a road game for us. That’s how we’re looking at it.”

With discipline, preparation, and a clear sense of purpose, Ole Miss is aiming to make every play count and leave the Sugar Bowl with a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

That chance will come in less than 24 hours. Until then, here’s everything to know about the CFP quarterfinal game against Georgia.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

No. 6 Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

LB #34 Raymond Collins

Questionable

TE #4 Caleb Odom

Probable

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

TE #8 Dae’Quan Wright

No. 3 Georgia

Out

OLB #0 Gabe Harris Jr.

DB #8 Joenel Aguero

DB #31 Kyron Jones

DL #44 Jordan Hall

OL #74 Drew Bobo

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-1, 7-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +190

Georgia: -230

Total

Over: 55.5 (-115)

Under: 55.5 (-105)

SP+ Projections

Projected winner: Georgia

Projected margin: 0.3

Win probability: 51%

Projected score (rounded): 27-27

EA College Football 26 Simulation