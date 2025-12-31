What does EA CFB 26 think will happen between Ole Miss and Georgia?

Kickoff between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game is a little more than 24 hours away.

The wait is nearly over and predictions are flying fast and furious. We’ll have our official predictions tomorrow. Until then, check out how EA College Football 26 thinks the game will unfold in the video below.

(Note: We run the simulation only once and do not alter the depth charts of either team. We also set the game difficulty to Heisman and match the game time, weather conditions to the real life time and conditions.)

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-1, 7-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +190

Georgia: -230

Total