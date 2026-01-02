Early betting odds for Ole Miss vs. Miami CFP semifinal game

There’s still plenty to unpack from Ole Miss’s dramatic Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, but the College Football Playoff doesn’t allow much time to dwell on what already happened.

The Rebels are moving on.

Ole Miss advanced to the CFP semifinals with a 39-34 victory over the Bulldogs, making it the last SEC team standing and setting up a matchup with Miami with a national title berth on the line.

That win over Georgia revealed both why Ole Miss is still playing and what will matter most against the Hurricanes.

Everything about Ole Miss’ path forward starts with Trinidad Chambliss.

The quarterback’s second-half performance against Georgia was the defining stretch of his season. Against Miami, Ole Miss will need that same version of Chambliss’ a poised, aggressive and comfortable quarterback operating under pressure.

The Hurricanes have the athletes to disrupt timing and collapse pockets, but Georgia did too, and Chambliss answered every challenge in the second half.

Especially since the Rebels are the early underdogs in their next CFP game against Miami. But Ole Miss will get an entire week to prepare for Miami in what’ll be the biggest game in the history of Ole Miss football.

Because a win will put them into a national championship game. At that point, anything can happen.

Here’s the early betting odds and tv listing information for the Rebels’ CFP semifinal game against Miami.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday (January 8)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34

Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami: -3.5 (+100)

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Miami: -160

Ole Miss: +132

Total