How to watch Ole Miss men’s basketball SEC opener

SEC play tips off for the men’s basketball team this weekend with a road test in Norman, as the team travels west to face Oklahoma in its conference opener on Saturday.

Oklahoma enters the SEC slate with a 10-3 record following a productive non-conference stretch that included wins over Marquette, Wake Forest and in-state rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners’ three setbacks came against Gonzaga, Nebraska and Arizona State, leaving them ranked 51st in the latest NET Rankings as league play begins.

The Sooners are led offensively by a potent backcourt tandem in Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown. Pack paces the team at 16.3 points per game, while Brown adds 15.4 per contest, with both guards shooting just under 50 percent from the field. Beyond their scoring ability, the duo has been instrumental in Oklahoma’s ball movement, combining for more than 40 assists through the opening 13 games.

Inside, Mohamed Wague anchors the Sooners on the glass and at the rim. The forward averages a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game and leads Oklahoma defensively with 20 blocked shots, providing a physical presence that complements the perimeter-oriented offense.

Ball security and efficiency have been key themes for Oklahoma so far this season. The Sooners rank among the nation’s best in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.80, 14th nationally) and turnovers per game (9.4, 10th), while also pushing the pace offensively. Oklahoma averages 87.4 points per game and ranks inside the top 40 nationally in both three-point attempts and makes per contest.

Guiding the Sooners is veteran head coach Porter Moser, now in his fifth season in Norman and his 22nd overall as a college head coach. Moser has collected 84 wins at Oklahoma and is best known for his decade-long tenure at Loyola Chicago, where he led the Ramblers to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a memorable Final Four run in 2018.

Saturday’s matchup opens the SEC schedule for both teams and presents an early measuring stick, as conference play begins in earnest in one of the nation’s deepest leagues.

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Oklahoma