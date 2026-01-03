Ole Miss transfer portal update: Official visits being scheduled

No. 6 Ole Miss is still alive in the College Football Playoff and is preparing to face No. 10 Miami in a semifinal game next week.

But at the same time Pete Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff have to work on building the roster for next season. It’s a fun juggling act made possible by the brilliant folks who made this ludicrous calendar.

While the Rebels are preparing to face the Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl, there are potential Rebels making official visits to Oxford.

The NCAA transfer portal opened on Friday and teams across the nation have begun scheduling visits with prospects. That includes Ole Miss who has reportedly scheduled nine official visits. Expect that number to rise significantly in the next days (in fact, it rose while writing this story).

So far, Ole Miss has scheduled visits with mostly defensive players.

One of the most significant names on the lists is Clemson safety Khalil Barnes. On3 reports he is scheduled to visit Oxford on Sunday.

Barnes recorded 139 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles in three seasons with the Tigers. He was a freshman All-American, too.

Along with a visit to Oxford, Barnes is reportedly scheduled to visit Georgia, too.

The focus appears to be set on the defensive side of the ball, specifically in the secondary. In addition to Barnes, the Rebels have visits scheduled or plan to schedule visits with three cornerbacks and another safety.

Ex-Seminoles visiting Oxford

The lone offensive player who will be visiting Oxford is Florida State wide receiver Jayvan Boggs.

“Missouri, LSU, Ole Miss and Penn State are my top schools,” Boggs told Rivals. “I don’t have the visits set up yet, but I do plan on taking them.”

On3 also reports that another ex-Seminole will be visiting Oxford. Ole Miss will be the third school safety Edwin Joseph will visit after Texas and Texas A&M. He also has visits scheduled with NC State, Clemson and Georgia.

We’ll try and update this list as more visits are reported, but do expect it grow very lengthy.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Official Visits Scheduled/Planned

S Khalil Barnes (Clemson)

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

CB Kayin Lee (Auburn)

WR Jayvan Boggs (Florida State)

Edge Demetrius Ballard (Buffalo)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

Incoming Rebels

None

Outgoing Rebels